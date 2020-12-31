Tyco facility reissued discharge permit by Wisconsin DNR

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reissuing a discharge permit to the Tyco facility in Marinette.

The permit regulates industrial wastewater discharges to the Menominee River.

It will be effective January first, and requires action by Tyco to minimize the discharge of PFAS, arsenic and mercury.

As Action 2 News has previously reported, the DNR linked PFAS groundwater contamination in the Marinette - Peshtigo area to firefighting foam made at the Tyco plant.

