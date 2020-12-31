Advertisement

Tyco facility reissued discharge permit by Wisconsin DNR

(NBC15)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reissuing a discharge permit to the Tyco facility in Marinette.

The permit regulates industrial wastewater discharges to the Menominee River.

It will be effective January first, and requires action by Tyco to minimize the discharge of PFAS, arsenic and mercury.

As Action 2 News has previously reported, the DNR linked PFAS groundwater contamination in the Marinette - Peshtigo area to firefighting foam made at the Tyco plant.

