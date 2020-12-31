Advertisement

Titletown ringing in the New Year with socially distanced family fun

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Titletown is hosting family-friendly events and ball drops to ring in the New Year.

At noon, ice skating begins. As does tubing on Ariens Hill. Both activities are available through midnight.

All activities are outdoors, so revelers should dress warmly.

CLICK HERE for more information.

Everything will be spaced out to allow for social distancing.

There will be fire pits and heaters.

A live music stage is located near Ridge Road. Music starts at 6 p.m.

Ice sculptures will be another highlight.

”Those ice sculptures, we developed a scavenger hunt. That’s been really popular with all of our winter décor. So we’ve done the same thing now with all of our ice sculptures. Just encouraging people to move through and find all of the different décor elements at Titletown,” says Mallory Steinberg, Titletown Programs and Marketing Manager.

There will be two ball drops--one at 9 p.m. and one ad midnight. It’s set up like the Winter Jubilee. That means the drop is projected onto Lambeau Field.

Revelers can watch the ball drop from their cars in lots five and six at Lambeau Field.

Masks are required at Titletown unless you are actively eating or drinking. Titletown is cashless, meaning cards or apps are needed to pay.

