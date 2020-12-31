QUIET WEATHER TO END AN EVENTFUL YEAR

The snowflakes are gone, but clouds remain across the western Great Lakes. As high pressure passes by to our south, we’re hopeful for some sunshine this afternoon. However, clearing skies are NOT certain today. These clouds may prove to be stubborn, especially with warmer air building aloft in the atmosphere into this evening. Regardless, the last day of 2020 looks seasonably cold with highs in the mid to upper 20s.

I’m expecting the low clouds to fill back into the area tonight. Temperatures will tumble back into the teens this evening, before holding steady, or slowly rising underneath the reestablished overcast sky. Thankfully, tonight’s weather looks dry for New Year’s Eve celebrations.

There is a chance of light snow late on New Year’s Day. However, it looks like most of the precipitation will miss us. Look for some Friday evening snow showers SOUTHEAST of Green Bay. An inch of snow is possible towards Sheboygan. Otherwise, the upcoming weekend looks relatively mild with highs at and above 30 degrees.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W/SW 5-10 MPH

FRIDAY: NE 1-10 MPH

TODAY: Stubborn morning clouds. Some afternoon sun. HIGH: 27

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Clouds return. Cold, but calm. LOW: 18, then steady or slowly rising late

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Cloudy skies. Probably dry... But, evening snow showers SOUTHEAST. HIGH: 29 LOW: 23

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Not that cold. HIGH: 30 LOW: 21

SUNDAY: Early lakeside flakes. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 32 LOW: 22

MONDAY: Some early sun. Increasing clouds. Late snow showers. HIGH: 32 LOW: 23

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild for January. HIGH: 33 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: A chance of rain or snow. HIGH: 36

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.