Advertisement

QUIET WEATHER TO END AN EVENTFUL YEAR

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WBAY)
By Steve Beylon
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The snowflakes are gone, but clouds remain across the western Great Lakes. As high pressure passes by to our south, we’re hopeful for some sunshine this afternoon. However, clearing skies are NOT certain today. These clouds may prove to be stubborn, especially with warmer air building aloft in the atmosphere into this evening. Regardless, the last day of 2020 looks seasonably cold with highs in the mid to upper 20s.

I’m expecting the low clouds to fill back into the area tonight. Temperatures will tumble back into the teens this evening, before holding steady, or slowly rising underneath the reestablished overcast sky. Thankfully, tonight’s weather looks dry for New Year’s Eve celebrations.

There is a chance of light snow late on New Year’s Day. However, it looks like most of the precipitation will miss us. Look for some Friday evening snow showers SOUTHEAST of Green Bay. An inch of snow is possible towards Sheboygan. Otherwise, the upcoming weekend looks relatively mild with highs at and above 30 degrees.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W/SW 5-10 MPH

FRIDAY: NE 1-10 MPH

TODAY: Stubborn morning clouds. Some afternoon sun. HIGH: 27

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Clouds return. Cold, but calm. LOW: 18, then steady or slowly rising late

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Cloudy skies. Probably dry... But, evening snow showers SOUTHEAST. HIGH: 29 LOW: 23

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Not that cold. HIGH: 30 LOW: 21

SUNDAY: Early lakeside flakes. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 32 LOW: 22

MONDAY: Some early sun. Increasing clouds. Late snow showers. HIGH: 32 LOW: 23

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild for January. HIGH: 33 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: A chance of rain or snow. HIGH: 36

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A head-on crash kills two Omro, Wis., residents in Florida.
UPDATE: Omro residents killed in Florida head-on crash following carjacking identified, vigil planned
U.S. Clears Moderna Vaccine for COVID-19
Aurora Medical Center: Moderna COVID-19 vaccines at Grafton location were “intentionally removed, not due to human error”
William Jarosh
UPDATE: Missing Buchanan man found dead, no foul play suspected
Coronavirus
State health officials report second day of more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases
Snow blankets Christmas lights in Suamico. Dec. 30, 2020.
How much did you get? Dec. 29-30 snowfall totals

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: A look at what the final day of 2020 has in store for us
First Alert Forecast: A look at what the final day of 2020 has in store for us
First Alert Forecast: Will 2020 go out like a lamb or a lion?
First Alert Forecast: Will 2020 go out like a lamb or a lion?
First Alert Weather
A BRIGHT ENDING TO 2020 (HOPEFULLY A SIGN...)
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Looking ahead to New Year's
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Looking ahead to New Year's