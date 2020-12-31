QUIET WEATHER TO END AN EVENTFUL YEAR

High pressure passing by to our south, has allowed for some sunshine to return this afternoon. The last day of 2020 looks seasonably cold with highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Look for low clouds to fill back into the area again tonight. Temperatures will tumble back into the teens this evening, before holding steady, or slowly rising underneath the reestablished overcast sky. Thankfully, tonight’s weather looks dry for New Year’s Eve celebrations.

There is a chance of light snow late on New Year’s Day. However, it looks like most of the precipitation will miss us. Look for some Friday evening snow showers SOUTHEAST of Green Bay. An inch of snow is possible towards Sheboygan. Otherwise, the upcoming weekend looks relatively mild with highs at and above 30 degrees.

WIND FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: SW 5-10 MPH

FRIDAY: NE 1-10 MPH

AFTERNOON: A mix of sunshine and clouds. Seasonable temps. HIGH: 27

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Clouds return. Cold, but calm. LOW: 18, then steady or slowly rising late

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Cloudy skies. Probably dry... But, evening snow showers SOUTHEAST. HIGH: 29 LOW: 23

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Not that cold. HIGH: 30 LOW: 21

SUNDAY: Early lakeside flakes. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 32 LOW: 22

MONDAY: Some early sun. Increasing clouds. Late snow showers. HIGH: 32 LOW: 23

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild for January. HIGH: 33 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: A chance of rain or snow. HIGH: 36

