QUIET ENDING TO 2020

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected tonight. Temperatures will be tricky to forecast, with light winds any amount of breaks in the clouds will allow temperatures to easily drop into the single digits... If there are only a few breaks lows may bottom out in the teens.

Onto the New Year... Clouds thicken Friday as a major winter storm passes by to our South. There is still a chance of a bit of light snow finding its way as far north as Manitowoc, Sheboygan, Calumet and Fond du Lac Counties. IF this happens, less than 1″ is expected.

The weekend looks mostly dry, other than a few flurries Sunday... The work week next week looks milder, mostly low to mid 30s. Some scattered light rain or snow showers will be possible Wednesday.

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: NE 1-10 MPH

SATURDAY: W 5-15 MPH

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Clouds return. Cold, but calm. LOW: 12

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Mostly Cloudy skies. Probably dry... But, a CHANCE evening snow showers SOUTHEAST. HIGH: 29 LOW: 16

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Not that cold. HIGH: 30 LOW: 15

SUNDAY: Early lakeside flakes. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 31 LOW: 18

MONDAY: Some early sun. Increasing clouds. Late snow showers or flurries. HIGH: 33 LOW: 23

TUESDAY: Clouds and sun. Mild for January. HIGH: 34 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: A chance of light rain, mix or snow. HIGH: 36 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: Morning flurries? Variable clouds. HIGH: 35

