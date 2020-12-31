Neenah man receives prison sentence for boat crash that killed sisters

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - A Neenah man has learned his fate after being convicted of homicide when two sisters drowned following a boat crash two years ago.

Court records show 46-year-old Brian Sullivan has been sentenced to three years in prison, and was also sentenced to three years of extended supervision.

The crash happened late at night in August of 2018 near Payne’s Point on Lake Winnebago.

Sullivan was charged for the deaths of Lauren and Cassandra Laabs, who were thrown into the water and drowned after the boats collided.

An incident report stated neither boat operator saw the other boat, but tests showed Sullivan’s blood alcohol content was above the legal limit.

