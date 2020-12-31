Final weekend to catch Weyauwega light show

WEYAUWEGA, Wis. (WBAY) - Although Christmas is over, there’s still time to catch a giant holiday light show catching the attention from people across the area.

Just after the sun goes down, the entire downtown section of Weyauwega puts on a holiday light display that’s impossible to miss.

“We figured especially with COVID-19 and the pandemic going on right now this would be a very safe and healthy way for people to come on out and check out the lights and for us to spread some cheer,” said Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Justin Malueg.

About 85,000 lights are estimated to make up the display, which is strung across at least 20 different businesses.

In addition, the show is synchronized to music, and pumped out through speakers at a local radio station.

Those who work downtown say there’s been quite a response.

“I’ve had people come in the shop. I’ve had people call. People wondering how they can donate to make this bigger and better for next year. It’s just been non-stop of people just wanting to know more about what we have going on here,” said Cathy Spiegelberg, the owner of Premier Petals.

Organizers also use the light show as a way to collect for the local food pantry, and this year, collect funds for the K9 unit and a drone to be used by area law enforcement.

It’s an effort that began just a few years ago.

“It started at one of our officer’s homes, one of the Weyeauwega police officers homes with about 15 thousand lights. Then I moved it to my house where it became about 35 thousand. The next year we expanded to about eight different neighborhood houses, and now this year we moved it downtown where it’s over twenty businesses,” said Deputy Malueg.

The lights will be on each night through Sunday from 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Organizers say they’ll be in front of City Hall on the final night collecting donations to make next year’s event bigger and better.

