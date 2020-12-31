Evers appoints DWD Secretary-Designee

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A new Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development Secretary-Designee has been appointed.

On Wednesday, Governor Evers announced he has appointed Amy Pechacek to that role.

Pechacek has been a transition director since earlier this year after Governor Evers asked for Caleb Frostman to resign.

Pechacek says she hopes to continue improving the state’s unemployment system, including clearing out the backlog of claims.

