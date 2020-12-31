Debrief: Who’s to blame for millions of COVID-19 vaccines that haven’t been administered?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines are shipped across the country, health officials are working on planning how to administer them in addition to taking care of those in the hospital.

Brittany Schmidt breaks down the process of the vaccine distribution, and why it may take a while for vaccine doses to be completely administered.

Wisconsin has also launched a COVID-19 vaccine data page that tracks the number of shots given out and shipped to the state. TRACK STATEWIDE VACCINE DATA HERE: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-data.htm

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.