Advertisement

Debrief: Who’s to blame for millions of COVID-19 vaccines that haven’t been administered?

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines are shipped across the country, health officials are working on planning how to administer them in addition to taking care of those in the hospital.

Brittany Schmidt breaks down the process of the vaccine distribution, and why it may take a while for vaccine doses to be completely administered.

Wisconsin has also launched a COVID-19 vaccine data page that tracks the number of shots given out and shipped to the state. TRACK STATEWIDE VACCINE DATA HERE: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-data.htm

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Jarosh
UPDATE: Missing Buchanan man found dead, no foul play suspected
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
A head-on crash kills two Omro, Wis., residents in Florida.
UPDATE: Omro residents killed in Florida head-on crash following carjacking identified, vigil planned
Coronavirus generic
7 day average of new coronavirus cases drops to lowest amount since September, 72 new deaths reported
U.S. Clears Moderna Vaccine for COVID-19
Aurora Medical Center: Moderna COVID-19 vaccines at Grafton location were “intentionally removed, not due to human error”

Latest News

Money
INTERVIEW: Live event venues to receive funds from federal spending bill
Amy Pechacek
Evers appoints DWD Secretary-Designee
Tyco facility reissued discharge permit by Wisconsin DNR
Lauren and Cassandra Laabs
Neenah man receives prison sentence for boat crash that killed sisters