Use extreme caution on snowy and slick morning drive

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Roads are snow-covered across Northeast Wisconsin Wednesday morning.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s 511 map shows highways from Kenosha in the south up to Niagara in the north are snowy. Side roads are likely worse. Drivers should give themselves extra time and remember winter driving practices.

Overnight snowfall totals range between 1-and-4 inches.

Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect until 9 a.m. The National Weather Service says drivers should “use extreme caution.” Light snow and freezing drizzle could make for some tricky conditions.

Here are winter driving tips from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation:

Clear snow and ice from all windows and lights.

Pay attention.

Leave plenty of room for stopping.

Leave room for maintenance vehicles and plows.

Know the current road conditions.

Use brakes carefully.

Watch for slippery bridge decks.

Don’t use your cruise control in wintry conditions.

Don’t get overconfident in your 4x4 vehicle.

Do not pump anti-lock brakes.

Look farther ahead in traffic than you normally do.

Remember that trucks are heavier than cars.

Go slow!

