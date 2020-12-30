Advertisement

Two men rescued from Random Lake after falling through ice

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RANDOM LAKE, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say two men have been rescued after falling through the ice on Random Lake in Sheboygan County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, multiple calls came in shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday regarding hearing people yelling for help.

When they arrived at the scene, rescue personnel found two men, identified by authorities as an uncle and a nephew who are 47 and 25 years old, had attempted to walk on Random Lake and fell in.

Both men were taken to Aurora Grafton Hospital for evaluation.

Multiple agencies helped with the response.

