Trump asks U.S. Supreme Court to take Wisconsin case

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBAY) - President Donald Trump’s campaign has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to take a lawsuit challenging election results in Wisconsin.

The filing, made by the campaign’s lead attorney Rudy Giuliani, on Tuesday, December 29, not only asks the court to take the case, but also declare that Wisconsin’s election failed and to allow the Republican-controlled Legislature to appoint the state’s electors.

Officials with President Trump’s campaign team filed a petition for a Writ of Certiorari with the U.S. Supreme Court regarding the decision by the Wisconsin Supreme Court to not throw out thousands of ballots from the 2020 presidential election.

According to the campaign, they are looking for expedited consideration before Congress reviews the Electoral College votes on January 6, saying it would allow an “orderly and timely resolution of the important questions presented under the U.S. Constitution and federal law.”

Wisconsin Supreme Court Justices ruled 4-3 earlier this month to reject the president’s lawsuit, which asked to disqualify more than 221,000 ballots in Dane and Milwaukee counties, the state’s two most heavily Democratic counties.

The court ruled that three of the four claims filed by Trump’s team were filed too late, and the other was without merit. The ruling then ended Trump’s legal challenges in state court.

Trump lost Wisconsin to Democrat Joe Biden by about 21,000 votes, a margin of 0.6% that withstood a partial recount in the state requested by Trump. The recount happened in Milwaukee and Dane counties.

Trump wanted to disqualify absentee ballots cast early and in-person, saying there wasn’t a proper written request made for the ballots; absentee ballots cast by people who claimed “indefinitely confined” status; absentee ballots collected by poll workers at Madison parks; and absentee ballots where clerks filled in missing information on ballot envelopes.

Jim Trooupis, Trump’s lead Wisconsin attorney, issued the following statement in the campaign’s announcement:

“Regrettably, the Wisconsin Supreme Court, in their 4-3 decision, refused to address the merits of our claim. This ‘Cert Petition’ asks them to address our claims, which, if allowed, would change the outcome of the election in Wisconsin.” Troupis noted, “Three members of the Wisconsin State Supreme Court, including the Chief Justice, agreed with many of the President’s claims in written dissents from that court’s December 14 order.”

You can read the full petition and motion below.

