State health officials report second day of more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases

MADISON Wis. (WBAY) – For the second day in a row, Wisconsin health officials have confirmed more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases in the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) says 2,755 new results came back positive out of a total of 7,362 people who were tested for the coronavirus, which equals 37.42%, or one out of every three three tests. Another 4,607 people tested negative within the past 24 hours for the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.

According to our records, the seven-day average of new cases increased after dropping for two days in a row. That average continues to be fewer than 2,000 cases a day in the state. State health officials say the average first dipped below 2,000 for the first time since late September on Saturday, December 26th.

Our records show the 14-day average for new coronavirus cases increased for the first time Wednesday after having dropped daily since December 13, a 17-day stretch. The 14-day average on December 13 had been 3,514 and had dropped to 2,296 on Tuesday. The average increased to 2,321 on Wednesday.

To date, 2,344,609 people have tested negative throughout the state since testing began earlier this year.

Deaths

The 35 deaths reported by state health officials Wednesday brings Wisconsin’s cumulative death toll to 4,818. The first deaths were reported back in March.

The 7-day average for COVID-19 deaths decreased to 29 Wednesday from Tuesday’s average of 34. This is partly due to low numbers reported Christmas Day and the weekend, when fewer than 10 deaths were reported each day.

For the second straight day, state health officials say Wisconsin’s death rate is at 1.01%. The rate increased to 1.01% after sitting at 1.0% for six straight days. Before Thursday (Christmas Eve), the death rate had been below 1.0% since October 9.

To date, 477,292 people tested positive for the coronavirus in Wisconsin since testing began. The DHS says the number of active cases is down to 27,729 people, which is 5.8% of all known cases. There are 444,609 people (93.2%) who are considered recovered. A person is considered recovered if it’s been 30 days since their diagnosis or onset of symptoms or were medically cleared, though some may feel lingering effects from their infection.

Hospitalizations

Another 126 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to the DHS on Wednesday. To date, 21,207 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment since February 5, which is 4.4% of all coronavirus cases. The seven-day average for hospitalizations dropped below 100 after sitting above that for three days. That is due to low numbers of daily hospitalizations for COVID-19 from Christmas through Monday, December 28. There were fewer than 100 people hospitalized for COVID-19 during that four day stretch across the state.

According to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Hospital Association’s (WHA), as of Tuesday, 1,082 people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state, an increase from Monday’s report of 1,088 statewide hospitalizations. In addition, as of Tuesday, 249 were in ICU, an increase from Monday’s report of 237. Daily changes in hospitalizations take new admissions, discharges and deaths into account.

The alternate care facility at the state fairgrounds helps relieve the strain on state hospitals by treating patients who are close to being discharged but still need some care, such as oxygen. State health officials say as of last Friday it’s treated 168 patients since it opened on October 14. As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, there were no current patients at the facility. That marks the sixth straight day of no patients being at the alternate facility.

For hospital readiness, the WHA reported Tuesday that 251 ICU beds (17.12%) and 2,167 of all types of medical beds (19.39%) -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation -- are open in the state’s 134 hospitals. These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19, and whether a bed can be filled depends on whether the hospital has the necessary medical and support staff.

In the Fox Valley region, 13 ICU beds (12.5%) and 153 of all medical beds (15.70%) were open among the 13 hospitals in those eight counties.

Meanwhile, the WHA stated in the Northeast region, 30 ICU beds (14.49%) and 215 of all medical beds (22.48%) are open among the 10 hospitals in seven counties.

The WHA reported little change from Monday for hospitals with less than a 7-day supply of PPE (personal protective equipment): 18 hospitals need gowns, 13 need paper medical masks, 10 need goggles, and 7 need N95 masks.

COVID-19 Tracing App

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” became available Wednesday for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

COVID-19 Home Testing

Gov. Tony Evers announced at-home COVID-19 testing kits will be made available -- for free -- to anyone who wants them. A person can test themselves or family members, even if they don’t have symptoms, then send it to a lab for testing. The Vault Medical Services kit is the first saliva test to get emergency-use authorization from the FDA and normally costs $119. CLICK HERE for details and a link to request a test kit.

COVID-19 Vaccine

As of Monday, December 28, the state has administered 47,157 COVID-19 vaccines. The state started giving out the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 14. Moderna vaccinations started Dec. 22. In addition, 29,000 doses will be allocated to vaccinating residents and staff members at long-term care facilities. The state is updating vaccine information at dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine.htm.

Wisconsin has also launched a COVID-19 vaccine data page that tracks the number of shots given out and shipped to the state. TRACK STATEWIDE VACCINE DATA HERE: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-data.htm

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19. They would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

