Advertisement

Manitowoc man sentenced to federal prison for gun and drug crimes

Jonathon Erickson
Jonathon Erickson(Manitowoc County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Manitowoc man has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison for drug and gun offenses.

Jonathon A. Erickson, also known as Jonathon A. Jimenez, 19, was convicted of possession of controlled substances with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

On April 26, Manitowoc Police responded to a disturbance outside a parked car involving Erickson. Court documents show officers smelled marijuana coming from a backpack inside Erickson’s car. Inside the backpack, officers found marijuana, hydrocodone, ecstasy, Clonazepam and “a variety of other controlled substances.” Erickson also had a digital scale.

Officers also found a loaded 9mm handgun. Erickson, a convicted felon, was not to be in possession of a gun.

On Dec. 15, U.S. District Judge William C. Griesbach sentenced Erickson to nine years in federal prison and seven years on supervised release.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Daniel R. Humble.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
Coronavirus generic
7 day average of new coronavirus cases drops to lowest amount since September, 72 new deaths reported
William Jarosh
Help needed finding missing and endangered man
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrives to testify at a Congressional Oversight Commission...
Mnuchin: Some to start seeing $600 stimulus checks Tuesday night

Latest News

Escaped murder suspect Leon Taylor is captured.
Escaped murder suspect recaptured in northwest Indiana
Harvesting
Wisconsin farmers expected to end year with higher income
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy skies
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy skies
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Snowy and slick morning
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Snowy and slick morning