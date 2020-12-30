Manitowoc man sentenced to federal prison for gun and drug crimes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Manitowoc man has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison for drug and gun offenses.

Jonathon A. Erickson, also known as Jonathon A. Jimenez, 19, was convicted of possession of controlled substances with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

On April 26, Manitowoc Police responded to a disturbance outside a parked car involving Erickson. Court documents show officers smelled marijuana coming from a backpack inside Erickson’s car. Inside the backpack, officers found marijuana, hydrocodone, ecstasy, Clonazepam and “a variety of other controlled substances.” Erickson also had a digital scale.

Officers also found a loaded 9mm handgun. Erickson, a convicted felon, was not to be in possession of a gun.

On Dec. 15, U.S. District Judge William C. Griesbach sentenced Erickson to nine years in federal prison and seven years on supervised release.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Daniel R. Humble.

