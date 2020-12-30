Local company and nonprofit helping people continue work-training experiences

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A local company and a nonprofit are working together to help people with disabilities or special employment needs. The pandemic, just as in many industries, set things back for Curative Connections, but the goal is to keep helping people in the community who have hope for independence.

Curative Connections in Green Bay is a nonprofit that helps seniors and people with disabilities. It does it through programs including work-training, but much of the support has been scaled back due to the pandemic.

“Every year we typically serve about 10% more than we had the prior year, so we were expecting to serve maybe 32-33 hundred people this year and so it’ll be maybe 1,500 people by the time that we finish with our count at the end of this year,” said Steven McCarthy, President/CEO of Curative Connections.

Due to COVID-19, a large number of work-training sites have stopped accepting Curative Clients into their businesses, that’s until ProSolutions, Inc.,a partner company, stepped up to take more Curative Clients so they can stay on track.

ProSolutions, Inc. calls it a two fold gain.

“The people that are with disabilities that come to us and clients that want to get that training, feel more comfortable in that manufacturing environment, some of them may or may not have had that experience, so this gives them the opportunity to work alongside people that have that experience and be comfortable with that so that if they go looking for that community employment it’s not a scary venture, ‘I don’t know if I want to take that step’, because we’ve given them that opportunity to take that step,” said Christian Steier, Vice President of ProSolutions, Inc.

This is a way for both entities to accomplish their missions.

“Everybody has infinite worth. We believe that it’s part of our value system, and so it’s up to us to help them become the very best that they can be. Having a relationship with ProSolutions and other employers it’s just critical to what we do in the community and the impact that we have,” said McCarthy.

If you know someone who can benefit from these services and programs, click here.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.