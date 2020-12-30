Advertisement

INTERVIEW: WE Energies, WPS Peregrine Falcon program continues to improve the species’ population

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 8:33 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Peregrine Falcon population continues to grow in Wisconsin, with much of the population coming from an ongoing effort by Wisconsin Public Services (WPS) and WE Energies.

The program is nearly three decades old, and continues to make a positive impact on the species, although the bird of prey is still on the state’s endangered species list.

Watch the interview with Matt Cullen to learn more about the program.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the program and for web cameras of nesting sites.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Ava Wilson, 17, was last seen at about 4 p.m....
UPDATE: Wrightstown girl considered an endangered runaway found safe
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
Snow falls on Lambeau Field. Dec. 27, 2020.
How much did you get? Dec. 27 snowfall totals
Tou Vang
Police identify man accused of firing at officers during standoff
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Seven day average of new coronavirus cases drops again, more than 1,300 new cases confirmed

Latest News

Astro Extra: Update on the Hayabusa space project
Astro Extra: An update on the Japanese space project
Mistakes may still happen with COVID-19 vaccines despite protocols
Mistakes may still happen with COVID-19 vaccines despite protocols
Green Bay prepares for incoming snow
Green Bay prepares for incoming snow
Exclusive: Action 2 News ride-along with Violent Crime Suppression Unit
Exclusive: Action 2 News ride-along with Violent Crime Suppression Unit