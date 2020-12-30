INTERVIEW: WE Energies, WPS Peregrine Falcon program continues to improve the species’ population

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Peregrine Falcon population continues to grow in Wisconsin, with much of the population coming from an ongoing effort by Wisconsin Public Services (WPS) and WE Energies.

The program is nearly three decades old, and continues to make a positive impact on the species, although the bird of prey is still on the state’s endangered species list.

Watch the interview with Matt Cullen to learn more about the program.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the program and for web cameras of nesting sites.

