Green Bay city leaders asking neighbors to keep utilities free of snow as snow storm blankets NE Wis.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Public Works crews continue to monitor the weather, prepared for Tuesday night’s snow storm which is expected to dump between 3-6 inches of snow across Northeast Wisconsin.

“We’re going to have some trucks on to keep the primaries open tonight [Tuesday]; but by the time we start getting some measurable snowfall, we’re going to be getting into the later hours of the evening,” said Green Bay Public Works Director, Steve Grenier.

Plow trucks are on stand-by, waiting for more snow to fall before heading out for clean up.

“We are planning on a full city wide plow at 3 a.m. That should mean that by about 6:30-7 a.m. those vehicles will be moving out of the primary system and into the residential,” said Grenier.

Public works is reminding people to clear sidewalks in front of homes and business 24 hours after a snow event.

“A lot of times folks take and throw that snow back out into the road, well the plow will get that, that is against ordinance, you can’t do that. You have to bring that stuff back up and pile it in the yard or terrace,” said Grenier.

While you’re out shoveling, public works is also asking you to keep the storm water inlets free of snow too.

“As we get warm days where we can go out and do scraping as the snow melts, that provides a place for the runoff to go. Otherwise, it simply pools in the road and when it gets cold that night, it freezes back and we wind up with ice,” said Grenier.

Those with the Green Bay Water Utility and the fire department launched a new program this year called Hydro Helpers. Kids can sign up to keep a fire hydrant in their neighborhood clear all winter.

Keeping hydrants clear of snow can save first responders precious time when responding to a fire.

Click here to learn more about the program and how your child can sign up.

Have photos or video of the snowfall you want to share with us? CLICK HERE to do so!

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.