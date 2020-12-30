Fond du Lac man arrested for burglarizing bar, stealing money from ATM

FLORENCE, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say a man is in custody for burglarizing a bar in Florence County.

According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Northern Lites bar at 8:40 a.m. on Sunday, December 20 for a report of a burglary and a missing ATM.

Later in the morning, authorities say the missing ATM was found in the woods about seven miles away from the bar.

Deputies were then led to a person of interest in Fond du Lac in their investigation, and interviewed that resident.

Following the interview and more investigative work, a man was taken into custody, who authorities say admitted to doing the burglary, and also showed deputies where the stolen money from the ATM was hidden.

Although the suspect’s name hasn’t been released, the Sheriff’s Office tells Action 2 News the suspect is 25 years old.

Authorities were unable to tell Action 2 News how much money had been taken, but say it has all been recovered.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Florence County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing it.

