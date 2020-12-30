Carjacking suspect kills, injures Omro residents in head-on crash in Florida

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WBAY) - Two Omro, Wisconsin, residents were killed and two others were seriously hurt when their vehicle was hit by a carjacking suspect in east-central Florida.

A report obtained by the Florida Highway Patrol identifies the deceased as a 21-year-old Omro man and an 18-year-old Omro woman.

The injured were identified as a 13-year-old Omro boy and a 17-year-old Omro girl. The Highway Patrol says the teens have serious injuries.

No names were released.

The Florida Highway Patrol report states a 47-year-old Orlando man was driving on I-95 in Volusia County when he made a U-Turn into the wrong direction of traffic. He struck the victims’ vehicle head-on. This was about 7 p.m. on Dec. 29.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office says the 47-year-old man was suspected in an armed carjacking case and was fleeing authorities.

Both drivers died at the scene.

The Omro man’s passenger also died at the scene.

The survivors were taken to a hospital.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office posted body camera footage from the scene on Facebook.

“Watching this video is difficult, knowing that two young, innocent lives (ages 18 and 21) were lost when the suspect crashed into their vehicle. The suspect was also killed in the crash,” reads the Sheriff’s Facebook post. “The crash itself was not captured on body camera and is not shown here, but the wreckage is visible at the end, along with some brief audio of deputies approaching to render aid.”

*Tragic video – our hearts are with the family who lost their loved ones* This is body camera footage of the events... Posted by Volusia Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, December 30, 2020

“The Sheriff’s Office is providing this video publicly because the seriousness of the incident requires full transparency. The footage provides an understanding of the pursuit that ended prior to the suspect driving into oncoming traffic.”

The Sheriff says, “The victims who lost their lives were 18 and 21. The children in the back seat, who survived, are 13 and 17. My heart is broken for them, their parents, their entire family. I can’t imagine facing a loss like this, having to endure such unspeakable pain caused by such a senseless act.”

Volusia County is east of Orlando. Its biggest cities are Deltona and Daytona Beach.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.