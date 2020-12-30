Bucks net NBA-record 29 threes in 47-pt win over Heat

MIAMI (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks made an NBA-record 29 3-pointers in their 144-97 romp over the Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat on Tuesday night.

Milwaukee shot 29 for 51 from beyond the arc, two nights after going 7 for 38 in a loss to New York.

The Bucks used 13 players and 12 made at least one 3 — two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was the only one who didn’t. Khris Middleton had four 3s and scored 25 points, Jrue Holiday made six during his 24-point effort and Donte DiVincenzo was 5 for 6 from deep to finish with 17 points.

Antetokounmpo had only nine points.

The record-breaking shot was made by Sam Merrill, who got the 28th 3-pointer with 6:07 remaining, giving the Bucks a 131-86 lead.

The previous record for 3s in a game was 27, set by Houston against Phoenix on April 7, 2019.

Tyler Herro scored 23 points for the Heat. Jimmy Butler missed the game with a sprained right ankle.

It was the biggest road win in Bucks history, and it matched the second-worst loss in Heat history.

