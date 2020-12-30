Advertisement

Bucks net NBA-record 29 threes in 47-pt win over Heat

Giannis had only 9 pts and was the only Buck not to make a three-pointer
Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer, left, uses his fist to bump the hand of Jrue Holiday...
Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer, left, uses his fist to bump the hand of Jrue Holiday (21) during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks made an NBA-record 29 3-pointers in their 144-97 romp over the Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat on Tuesday night.

Milwaukee shot 29 for 51 from beyond the arc, two nights after going 7 for 38 in a loss to New York.

The Bucks used 13 players and 12 made at least one 3 — two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was the only one who didn’t. Khris Middleton had four 3s and scored 25 points, Jrue Holiday made six during his 24-point effort and Donte DiVincenzo was 5 for 6 from deep to finish with 17 points.

Antetokounmpo had only nine points.

The record-breaking shot was made by Sam Merrill, who got the 28th 3-pointer with 6:07 remaining, giving the Bucks a 131-86 lead.

The previous record for 3s in a game was 27, set by Houston against Phoenix on April 7, 2019.

Tyler Herro scored 23 points for the Heat. Jimmy Butler missed the game with a sprained right ankle.

It was the biggest road win in Bucks history, and it matched the second-worst loss in Heat history.

___

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Ava Wilson, 17, was last seen at about 4 p.m....
UPDATE: Wrightstown girl considered an endangered runaway found safe
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
Snow falls on Lambeau Field. Dec. 27, 2020.
How much did you get? Dec. 27 snowfall totals
Tou Vang
Police identify man accused of firing at officers during standoff
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Seven day average of new coronavirus cases drops again, more than 1,300 new cases confirmed

Latest News

Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams tries to get past Tennessee Titans' David Long during the...
Adams shines as Packers trounce Titans 40-14, NFL moves time for game against Bears
Snow falls before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Tennessee Titans...
LIVE BLOG: Packers defeat Titans 40-14 at snowy Lambeau Field
green bay phoenix basketball
Green Bay falls to 0-8, Davis scores career high 35 points
Packers center Corey Linsley laughs during a 2019 training camp practice.
Packers activate center Corey Linsley from injured reserve