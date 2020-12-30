Advertisement

ACCUMULATING SNOW HAS ENDED, BUT CLOUDS REMAIN

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
It’s a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY... The roads across northeast Wisconsin are slippery from last night’s snow. Snow totals ranged from an inch or two in the Northwoods, to half a foot along the lakeshore. Plow crews are out and about clearing off the snow. We encourage you to give them, first responders, and tow truck drivers plenty of room as they work during the morning commute.

Any leftover flakes and freezing drizzle should come to an end by this afternoon. Skies will be generally cloudy with a few glimpses of afternoon sun. Temperatures will hold steady in the lower 30s across eastern Wisconsin, with 20s to the north.

It looks like we’ll have dry weather for New Year’s Eve. Around midnight as we usher in the new year, temperatures will be in cold low to mid teens.

We’re keeping an eye on another weathermaker which MIGHT bring us light snow Friday night. Although it’s possible that disturbance may track far enough to the southeast for the snow to miss us. We’ll have to play this by ear until updated weather information builds confidence in the forecast... Keep informed!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW/W 10-20+ MPH

THURSDAY: W/SW 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Slippery morning roads. Early flakes or icy drizzle. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 32

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. A bit chilly. LOW: 12

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Mostly sunny. A seasonable day... Quiet, cold and calm at night. HIGH: 27 LOW: 13

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Cloudy skies. A CHANCE of light snow at NIGHT. HIGH: 33 LOW: 17

SATURDAY: Decreasing clouds. HIGH: 30 LOW: 19

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 28 LOW: 18

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. Breezy. A chance of flurries NORTH. HIGH: 32 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: Decreasing clouds. HIGH: 34

