ACCUMULATING SNOW HAS ENDED, BUT CLOUDS REMAIN

Flurries and freezing mist ends this afternoon. Skies will be generally cloudy with maybe a few glimpses of afternoon sun. Temperatures will slowly drop into the 20s, as a brisk west wind brings in some colder air. Low temperatures tonight will be in the teens, with some single digits in northcentral Wisconsin.

It looks like we’ll have dry weather for New Year’s Eve. Around midnight as we usher in the new year, temperatures will be in cold low to mid teens.

We’re keeping an eye on another weathermaker which MIGHT bring us light snow Friday night. Although it’s possible that disturbance may track far enough to the southeast for the snow to miss us. We’ll have to play this by ear until updated weather information builds confidence in the forecast... Keep informed!

WIND FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: W 10-20+ MPH

THURSDAY: W/SW 5-10 MPH

AFTERNOON: Icy drizzle or flurries end. Plenty of clouds. A brisk west wind. TEMPS: Slowly falling into the 20s

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. A bit chilly. LOW: 12

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Mostly sunny. A seasonable day... Quiet, cold and calm at night. HIGH: 27 LOW: 13

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Cloudy skies. A CHANCE of light snow at NIGHT. HIGH: 33 LOW: 17

SATURDAY: Decreasing clouds. HIGH: 30 LOW: 19

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 28 LOW: 18

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. Breezy. A chance of flurries NORTH. HIGH: 32 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: Decreasing clouds. HIGH: 34

