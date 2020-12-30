A BRIGHT ENDING TO 2020 (HOPEFULLY A SIGN...)

After a few evening flurries, clouds decrease and the wind weakens overnight. It will be cold with lows in in the single digits and low teens.

Some sun returns Thursday, the final day of 2020! Along with the sun, expect a lighter SW wind and high’s in the mid 20s. It will be dry and mostly clear overnight as the New Year begins...

Any morning sun Friday will be followed by increasing clouds. There is a chance of light snow later in the day and into the night - Mainly from Green Bay southward. Not all computer models bring that snow into the area, but if it does make it, snowfall amounts look light - Anywhere from a dusting to less than 2 inches. This is still a few days away, so keep checking back for more updates.

Otherwise, as of now there are no other BIG storms in sight...

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: SW 5-10 MPH

FRIDAY: NE 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: A few evening flurries. Then clouds decrease, wind weakens. LOW: 12

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Mostly sunny. A seasonable day... Quiet, cold and calm at night. HIGH: 25 LOW: 5

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Partly sunny north, Increasing clouds south. A CHANCE of light snow late or at night (SOUTH) HIGH: 29 LOW: 19

SATURDAY: Decreasing clouds. HIGH: 30 LOW: 17

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 30 LOW: 19

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. Breezy. A chance of flurries NORTH... Anywhere at night. HIGH: 32 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: Clouds and sun. HIGH: 34 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: A chance of snow showers. HIGH: 35

