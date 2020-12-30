Advertisement

4 INTs send Wisconsin past Wake Forest 42-28 in Duke's Mayo Bowl

(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2020
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Graham Mertz accounted for three touchdowns and Wisconsin turned four second-half interceptions into 21 points to beat Wake Forest 42-28 in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

Mertz threw for 130 yards and ran for two short touchdowns as Wisconsin finished the season on a high note.

With the game tied at 21 late in the third quarter, Noah Burks intercepted Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman on a pass in the flat when the intended receiver failed to turn around.

That set up a touchdown pass from Mertz to Mason Stokke that gave the Badgers their first lead.

Then Wisconsin intercepted Hartman on Wake’s next three possessions.

While celebrating in the locker room after the game, it appeared that the trophy given to the Badgers shattered.

