Wisconsin launches COVID vaccine data page

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin has launched a COVID-19 vaccine data page that tracks the number of shots given out and shipped to the state.

To date (Dec. 28), the stated has administered 47,157 COVID-19 vaccines.

TRACK STATEWIDE VACCINE DATA HERE: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-data.htm

The state started giving out the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 14. Moderna vaccinations started Dec. 22.

As of Dec. 28, the state had administered 40,850 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 6,306 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

A total of 265,575 vaccines have been allocated to Wisconsin. The state says 156,875 vaccines have been shipped.

Health care workers and nursing home residents and staff are receiving their vaccinations as part of the first phase.

The Pfizer vaccine and Moderna vaccine require two doses. The Pfizer doses are separated by 21 days. The Moderna doses are separated by 28 days.

Prevea Health President and CEO Dr. Ashok Rai was on Action 2 News Tuesday to discuss local vaccination efforts. “It’s going good. You learn something every day. We’re trying to get more and more people through every day, getting more and more people scheduled,” said Dr. Rai. “We had to do it in waves, making sure we had our own internal priorities to get done. Our hope is to make sure our employees, both at Prevea and HSHS, those that want to be vaccinated have gotten through that process by next week. Because come next Wednesday, we work on shot two for everybody, and then also expanding for shot one for all the other 1A individuals in our area.”

Health care systems are waiting for guidance from the state on the next phase of vaccinations.

“So right now all we know is what the federal government has decided 1B is going to be, and that’s what they’ve referred to as law enforcement, teachers, and those in education, and those that are 75 and older. Now we’re still waiting for the state to come out with their interpretation of that, because that’s the rules we really have to follow, what the state of Wisconsin would say. Hopefully that will be set here in a week or two. It’s important to remember that there’s no hard stop. It’s not like finish all the 1As and then now start on the 1Bs. We’ll get a message from the state. It’s important to understand that health care providers don’t determine what day that’s going to be. The state will say, ‘start immunizing 1B and start asking for your allocation for that,’” says Dr. Rai.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.