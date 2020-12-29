Two sentenced to prison for heroin overdose death in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two more people have been sentenced to prison for their role in a heroin overdose death in Fond du Lac.

On Dec. 29, Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney announced Cara Zech had been sentenced to nine years in prison and 10 years on extended supervision. She was found guilty of Reckless Homicide after pleading no contest to the charge.

Anthony Buechel was sentenced to seven years in prison and five years on extended supervision. He was found guilty of Reckless Homicide after pleading no contest to the charge.

On Dec. 1, Julie Harr was sentenced to six years in prison and six years on extended supervision. She pleaded guilty to Reckless Homicide.

The trio was involved in a July 2018 heroin overdose death. The victim’s name is redacted in criminal complaints.

The victim’s girlfriend told police that she believed he had obtained heroin from Julie Harr.

Police tracked down Harr who told them how she did heroin with Anthony Buechel. Harr and Buechel got their heroin from Cara Zech.

On July 27, 2018, the trio took a trip to Milwaukee to buy heroin. During the trip, they purchased heroin for the victim.

Later, at Harr’s residence, Julie saw Buechel give the victim a bindle of heroin. Harr said it was opened and broken down and the three of them used it together.

The victim was found dead on July 28 at a residence on 8th St.

“Drug overdose deaths are heartbreaking on so many levels and these sentences will not erase the pain and grief families experience when they lose a loved one,” said Toney. “I pray as we turn the page into 2021 those experiencing drug addiction will seek help to break their cycle of addiction. We will continue to prosecute those that sustain addiction through drug dealing while also continuing to support our Drug Court and Diversion programs for those that wish to seek treatment.”

