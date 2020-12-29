Advertisement

Public input wanted for DWD’s updated unemployment insurance benefit application language

(WEAU)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Members of Wisconsin’s Department of Workforce Development (DWD) are looking for your input on an updated draft version of its application for unemployment insurance (UI) benefits.

DWD officials say they’re hoping the updated version will make it easier for Wisconsinites wanting to file for unemployment insurance benefits due to updating the language for both the initial and weekly UI benefits.

According to the DWD, they updated the questions to feature “plain language” as much as possible, meaning it is understandable to all individuals who are likely to use the UI application system, no matter what kind of educational background they may have, or regional/cultural language differences.

In addition, state officials say they hope everyone who fills out either an initial claim or a weekly claim, can understand the questions as quickly and as easily as possible.

The state is accepting feedback on the draft question through January 8.

CLICK HERE to download the spreadsheet and learn how to give feedback to the department.

