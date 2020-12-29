No Jacksonport Polar Bear Club swim this New Year’s Day

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A chilly New Year’s tradition has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Jacksonport Polar Bear Club will not hold its swim at Lakeside Park to ring in 2021.

A post on the Polar Bear Club’s Facebook page says, “We look forward to seeing everyone on the beach again on Saturday Jan. 1, 2022. Stay safe and happy New Year!”

Each New Year’s Day, hundreds of brave souls strip down to their swim suits and jump into frigid Lake Michigan. The event dates back to 1986.

“Organizers decided an event that could bring more than 1,000 people shoulder to shoulder on the beach in Jacksonport could not be held safely this year. While they will miss seeing the revelry and spirit of togetherness the annual tradition brings with it, they feel this is the most responsible decision for all involved,” reads a post on the Jacksonsport Polar Bear Club website.

We are sorry to have to post this, but our 35th annual plunge into Lake Michigan will have to wait a year. Due to... Posted by Jacksonport Polar Bear Club Ltd. on Sunday, November 15, 2020

