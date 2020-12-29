No injuries reported in Two Rivers house fire

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters say no one was injured following a house fire in Two Rivers Monday afternoon.

According to the Two Rivers Fire Department, crews were called to a home on the 2300 block of 10th Street at 2:42 p.m.

When they arrived, they found the person inside had evacuated before crews arrived.

Officials say the fire started in the first-floor living, and caused significant damage to the living room and kitchen area, and added there was also smoke and heat damage to the second floor living area.

The flames were quickly extinguished, and firefighters say two rabbits, as well as the family dog, were unharmed and released to their owner.

As of this time, the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Damage is estimated at $25,000, however an actual dollar loss will be determined by the homeowner’s insurance company.

