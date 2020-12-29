Advertisement

Kamala Harris, husband to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will receive the coronavirus vaccine during a live event...
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will receive the coronavirus vaccine during a live event Tuesday morning.(Source: CNN/Pool/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 5:29 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(CNN) - Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and future second gentleman Douglas Emhoff will receive their COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

A transition team official says Harris’ vaccination will occur live on camera from Washington.

Harris’ vaccination comes exactly one week after President-elect Joe Biden received his vaccine.

Day one Joe Biden and I will act to get COVID-19 under control and save American lives. We’ll take action to protect...

Posted by Kamala Harris on Monday, December 28, 2020

Emhoff is expected to be inoculated separately, but it’s unclear if it will take place before or after Harris receives hers.

The Centers for Disease Control says about 2.1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the U.S. and more than 11 million doses have been distributed.

