Help needed finding missing and endangered man

William Jarosh
William Jarosh(Jarosh Family/Outagamie County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOWN OF BUCHANAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities need your help in finding a man from the Town of Buchanan, who they say is missing and endangered.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, 55-year-old William (Bill) Jarosh was last seen on Saturday, December 26th around 6 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office says Jarosh may have also been suffering from a concussion due to a fall on Christmas Day.

Jarosh was last known to be wearing a camouflage jacket, and may have left his home on foot.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Sgt. Nathan Borman at 920-832-5499.

