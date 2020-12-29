Help needed finding missing and endangered man

TOWN OF BUCHANAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities need your help in finding a man from the Town of Buchanan, who they say is missing and endangered.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, 55-year-old William (Bill) Jarosh was last seen on Saturday, December 26th around 6 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office says Jarosh may have also been suffering from a concussion due to a fall on Christmas Day.

Jarosh was last known to be wearing a camouflage jacket, and may have left his home on foot.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Sgt. Nathan Borman at 920-832-5499.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.