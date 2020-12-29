Health officials concerned about new surge of coronavirus cases due to New Year celebrations

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - As 2020 comes to a close this week, many are looking to celebrate a new year.

However, although New Year’s Eve is a huge night for bars and restaurants, due to concerns this year regarding the spread of COVID-19, that is likely to change.

There’s a large amount of New Year’s Eve events that have been cancelled, but people will still have the option to venture out, although the hope is among health officials that crowds won’t be as big as they typically are.

As the clock strikes midnight on January 1, ThedaCare’s President and CEO is asking everyone who decides to celebrate to do so safely - with a mask, and practice social distancing.

“If we keep doing those things, we will be in great shape by this time next year,” said Dr. Imran Andrabi.

Many events are happening, but will be closed to the public, such as the iconic Times Square ball drop in New York.

Other major cities are imposing curfews, such as Miami.

AAA expects as many as 84.5 million Americans to travel, even though that’s a drop of nearly 29% from last year.

“The reason I’m concerned and my colleagues in public health are concerned also is that we very well, might see a post seasonal in the sense of Christmas, New Years surge and as I’ve described it, a surge upon a surge,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Even with a vaccine now being distributed, it’s likely to take months to slow the spread of the virus.

“What we need to do is continue to help each other out, continue to come together and be supportive and we will get to a point where I hope that the next holiday season looks very different than this holiday season,” said Dr. Andrabi.

New Year’s Eve is often celebrated with alcohol, which causes people to let down their guard - that means the chance for infection could increase.

