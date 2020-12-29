Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FOR SNOW TONIGHT & WED. MORNING

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 6:23 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Despite many morning low temperatures close to zero, temperatures will rebound into the low to mid 20s this afternoon. However, by this afternoon, the sun will fade away behind thickening clouds. That’s because of an incoming wintry weathermaker which will bring Wisconsin several inches of snow.

Northeast Wisconsin will be under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY tonight and into tomorrow morning. Most areas will get 3-6″ of snow... Meanwhile, snow totals across south-central and southwestern Wisconsin will be higher (6-10″) where a WINTER STORM WARNING has been posted. Some freezing drizzle may also fall towards the end of the storm tomorrow morning, which could create an icy glaze. Regardless, it would be wise for people to plan ahead and allow for extra travel time during the Wednesday morning commute.

New Year’s Eve looks dry, but there’s also another chance of snow heading our way on New Year’s Day. At this time, it’s too early to determine how much snow will fall Friday afternoon and Friday night.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW/SE 5-10 MPH

WEDNESDAY: SW/W 10-20 MPH

TODAY: Increasing clouds. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 25

TONIGHT: 3-6″ of snow. Slippery travel. LOW: 24, then slowly rising

WEDNESDAY: Early snow showers or freezing drizzle. A slow & slippery morning drive. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 32 LOW: 13

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Early clouds, then sunny. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 24 LOW: 12

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Cloudy skies. Turning breezy. More snow develops. HIGH: 33 LOW: 20

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. A bit blustery. HIGH: 29 LOW: 16

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 26 LOW: 19

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Not as cold. HIGH: 31

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Ava Wilson, 17, was last seen at about 4 p.m....
UPDATE: Wrightstown girl considered an endangered runaway found safe
Snow falls on Lambeau Field. Dec. 27, 2020.
How much did you get? Dec. 27 snowfall totals
Tou Vang
Police identify man accused of firing at officers during standoff
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Seven day average of new coronavirus cases drops again, more than 1,300 new cases confirmed
The pandemic relief provisions include direct payments of $600 to Americans earning less than...
House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: When will the snow arrive?
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: When will the snow arrive?
First Alert Forecast: Tracking a system arriving tomorrow night
First Alert Forecast: Tracking a system arriving tomorrow night
First Alert Forecast: Clouds decrease tonight, temperatures to plummet
First Alert Forecast: Clouds decrease tonight, temperatures to plummet
First Alert Weather
AN ACTIVE WINTER WEEK AHEAD...