FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FOR SNOW TONIGHT & WED. MORNING

Despite many morning low temperatures close to zero, temperatures are rebounding into the low to mid 20s this afternoon. Any sun will fade away behind thickening clouds. That’s because of an incoming wintry weathermaker which will bring Wisconsin several inches of snow.

Northeast Wisconsin will be under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY tonight and into tomorrow morning. Most areas will get 3-6″ of snow... Meanwhile, snow totals across south-central and southwestern Wisconsin will be higher (6-10″) where a WINTER STORM WARNING has been posted. Some freezing drizzle may also fall towards the end of the storm tomorrow morning, which could create an icy glaze. Regardless, it would be wise for people to plan ahead and allow for extra travel time during the Wednesday morning commute.

New Year’s Eve looks dry, but there’s also another chance of snow heading our way on New Year’s Day. At this time, it’s too early to determine how much snow will fall Friday afternoon and Friday night.

WIND FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: SE 5-10 MPH

WEDNESDAY: SW/W 10-20 MPH

AFTERNOON: Clouds thicken. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 25

TONIGHT: 3-6″ of snow. Slippery travel. LOW: 24, then slowly rising

WEDNESDAY: Early snow showers or freezing drizzle. A slow & slippery morning drive. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 32 LOW: 13

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Early clouds, then sunny. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 24 LOW: 12

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Cloudy skies. Turning breezy. More snow develops. HIGH: 33 LOW: 20

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. A bit blustery. HIGH: 29 LOW: 16

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 26 LOW: 19

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Not as cold. HIGH: 31

