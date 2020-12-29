Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FOR SNOW INTO MORNING

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A fast-moving weather system will bring a round of snow tonight into Wednesday morning… The snow is expected to become heavy at times this evening and then diminish after midnight.  A total of 3-6″ of snow is likely. The snow may mix with or change to freezing drizzle late tonight and Wednesday morning, prolonging the poor travel conditions. Otherwise, Wednesday will be blustery with wind gusts to 25mph and chills in teens.

Skies clear Wednesday Night with lows in the single digits and lower teens. Thursday, the last day of 2020 will bring sunshine! Friday, New Year’s Day brings a returning chance of snow later in the day and into the night. A bit of snow could linger early Saturday.

Beyond that, there may be a few chances for light snow Sunday and again Monday night into Tuesday morning – Though much uncertainty exists in this time frame, as the models are not in good agreement.

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: W 10-25 MPH

THURSDAY: W 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: 3-6″ of snow. Touch of freezing drizzle late? Slippery travel. TEMPS: Slowly rising

WEDNESDAY: Early snow showers or flurries... Possibly freezing drizzle. A slow & slippery morning drive. Blustery winds, Sunny breaks late? HIGH: 31 LOW: 11

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Plenty of sun. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 24 LOW: 12

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Cloudy skies. Turning breezy. More snow develops. HIGH: 33 LOW: 22

SATURDAY: Chance of snow early. Partly cloudy. A bit blustery. HIGH: 31 LOW: 16

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Seasonably cold. (Flurries South?) HIGH: 29 LOW: 19

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Not as cold. At night, blustery with a chance of snow showers. HIGH: 33 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: A chance of a snow shower or some flurries. HIGH: 34

