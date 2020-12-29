7 day average of new coronavirus cases drops to lowest amount since September, 72 new deaths reported

MADISON Wis. (WBAY) – State health officials report more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Wisconsin Tuesday.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), 2,384 new results came back positive out of a total of 6,017 people who were tested for the coronavirus, which equals 39.62%, or one out of every three. Another 3,633 people tested negative for the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.

In addition, 72 new COVID-19 deaths were reported by state health officials Tuesday, a day after the state reported 19 deaths. From Friday (Christmas Day) through Sunday, the state had reported a total of 18 deaths.

The seven-day average of new cases decreased slightly again for the second day in a row to 1,932. On Sunday, the average reached 1,949, and decreased to 1,934 on Monday. Our records show this is the lowest that figure has been since September 25, when it was 1,936.

The 14-day average also declined and is now at 2,296. That figure has declined daily since December 13, more than two weeks ago.

To date, 2,340,164 people have tested negative throughout the state since testing began earlier this year.

Deaths

The 72 deaths reported by state health officials Tuesday brings Wisconsin’s cumulative death toll to 4,783. The first deaths were reported back in March.

Despite the uptick in deaths Tuesday, the 7-day average for COVID-19 deaths decreased to 34 from Monday’s average of 41. This is due to low numbers reported from Christmas weekend, when fewer than 10 deaths were reported each day.

After six straight days of the state’s death rate being 1.0% -- 1 out of 100 coronavirus cases resulting in death - Tuesday saw a slight increase in the rate to 1.01%. Before Thursday (Christmas Eve), the death rate had been below 1.0% since October 9.

Case and death numbers for Wisconsin counties listed by the Wisconsin DHS are listed later in this article.

To date, 474,537 people tested positive for the coronavirus in Wisconsin since testing began. The DHS says the number of active cases is down to 28,761 people, which is 6.1% of all known cases. There are 440,857 people (92.9%) who are considered recovered. A person is considered recovered if it’s been 30 days since their diagnosis or onset of symptoms or were medically cleared, though some may feel lingering effects from their infection.

Hospitalizations

Another 170 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to the DHS on Tuesday. To date, 21,081 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment since February 5, which is 4.4% of all coronavirus cases. The seven-day average for hospitalizations decreased to 103.7 after a two-day increase.

According to the Wisconsin Hospital Association’s (WHA), as of Tuesday, 1,082 people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state, an increase from Sunday’s report of 1,088 statewide hospitalizations. In addition, as of Tuesday, 249 were in ICU, an increase from Monday’s report of 237. Daily changes in hospitalizations take new admissions, discharges and deaths into account.

The alternate care facility at the state fairgrounds helps relieve the strain on state hospitals by treating patients who are close to being discharged but still need some care, such as oxygen. State health officials say as of last Friday it’s treated 168 patients since it opened on October 14. As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, there were no current patients at the facility. That marks the fifth straight day of no patients being at the alternate facility.

Hospital Readiness

For hospital readiness, the WHA reported Tuesday that 251 ICU beds (17.12%) and 2,167 of all types of medical beds (19.39%) -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation -- are open in the state’s 134 hospitals. These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19, and whether a bed can be filled depends on whether the hospital has the necessary medical and support staff.

In the Fox Valley region, 13 ICU beds (12.5%) and 153 of all medical beds (15.70%) were open among the 13 hospitals in those eight counties.

Meanwhile, the WHA stated in the Northeast region, 30 ICU beds (14.49%) and 215 of all medical beds (22.48%) are open among the 10 hospitals in seven counties.

The WHA reported little change from Monday for hospitals with less than a 7-day supply of PPE (personal protective equipment): 18 hospitals need gowns, 13 need paper medical masks, 10 need goggles, and 7 need N95 masks.

COVID-19 Tracing App

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” became available Wednesday for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

COVID-19 Home Testing

Gov. Tony Evers announced at-home COVID-19 testing kits will be made available -- for free -- to anyone who wants them. A person can test themselves or family members, even if they don’t have symptoms, then send it to a lab for testing. The Vault Medical Services kit is the first saliva test to get emergency-use authorization from the FDA and normally costs $119. CLICK HERE for details and a link to request a test kit.

COVID-19 Vaccine

As of Monday, December 28, the state has administered 47,157 COVID-19 vaccines. The state started giving out the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 14. Moderna vaccinations started Dec. 22. In addition, 29,000 doses will be allocated to vaccinating residents and staff members at long-term care facilities. The state is updating vaccine information at dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine.htm.

As of Dec. 28, the state had administered 40,850 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 6,306 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

A total of 265,575 vaccines have been allocated to Wisconsin. The state says 156,875 vaccines have been shipped.

Wisconsin has also launched a COVID-19 vaccine data page that tracks the number of shots given out and shipped to the state. TRACK STATEWIDE VACCINE DATA HERE: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-data.htm

TUESDAY’S COUNTY CASE NUMBERS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold)*

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,286 cases (+2) (11 deaths) (+1)

Ashland – 987 cases (15 deaths) (+1)

Barron – 4,404 cases (+6) (56 deaths) (+1)

Bayfield - 916 cases (+3) (18 deaths)

Brown – 25,965 cases (+268) (160 deaths)

Buffalo – 964 cases (7 deaths)

Burnett – 984 cases (+6) (19 deaths)

Calumet – 4,607 cases (+5) (35 deaths) (+1)

Chippewa – 5,814 cases (+17) (65 deaths)

Clark – 2,757 cases (+13) (50 deaths) (+1)

Columbia – 4,157 cases (+10) (30 deaths) (+2)

Crawford – 1,540 cases (+1) (12 deaths)

Dane – 32,790 cases (+69) (179 deaths) (+3)

Dodge – 10,309 cases (+17) (120 deaths) (+5)

Door - 1,970 cases (+10) (13 deaths)

Douglas – 3,041 cases (+16) (16 deaths)

Dunn – 3,446 cases (+7) (23 deaths) (+1)

Eau Claire – 9,118 cases (+29 ) (75 deaths)

Florence - 396 cases (+2) (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 10,295 cases (+149) (66 deaths) (+1)

Forest - 832 cases (+4) (22 deaths)

Grant – 4,061 cases (+21) (77 deaths)

Green – 2,283 cases (+13) (10 deaths) (+1)

Green Lake - 1,383 cases (10 deaths)

Iowa - 1,650 cases (+13) (6 deaths)

Iron - 417 cases (+2) (15 deaths)

Jackson - 2,350 cases (+23) (18 deaths) (+2)

Jefferson – 6,513 cases (+24) (57 deaths)

Juneau - 2,405 cases (+13) (10 deaths)

Kenosha – 12,124 cases (+75) (214 deaths) (+3)

Kewaunee – 2,034 cases (+21) (24 deaths)

La Crosse – 9,909 cases (+42) (56 deaths) (+1)

Lafayette - 1,229 cases (+3) (5 deaths)

Langlade - 1,775 cases (+8) (30 deaths)

Lincoln – 2,428 cases (+17) (44 deaths) (+2)

Manitowoc – 5,971 cases (+7) (51 deaths) (+1)

Marathon – 11,803 cases (+84) (155 deaths) (+2)

Marinette - 3,505 cases (+12) (42 deaths)

Marquette – 1,141 cases (+2) (18 deaths)

Menominee - 708 cases (+4) (10 deaths)

Milwaukee – 83,676 (+338) (978 deaths) (+23)

Monroe – 3,403 cases (+18) (25 deaths) (+2)

Oconto – 3,722 cases (+11) (38 deaths)

Oneida - 2,760 cases (+3 ) (47 deaths)

Outagamie – 15,901 cases (+43) (158 deaths) (+2)

Ozaukee - 6,238 cases (+89) (51 deaths) (+1)

Pepin – 656 cases (+13) (5 deaths)

Pierce – 2,881 cases (+19) (29 deaths)

Polk – 2,979 cases (+14) (22 deaths)

Portage – 5,463 cases (+11) (51 deaths) (+3)

Price – 925 cases (+4) (5 deaths)

Racine – 17,186 cases (+117) (246 deaths)

Richland - 1,079 cases (+6) (13 deaths)

Rock – 11,934 cases (+64) (114 deaths) (+2)

Rusk - 1,096 cases (+5) (12 deaths)

Sauk – 4,419 cases (+15) (27 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,193 cases (+9) (10 deaths)

Shawano – 4,147 cases (+9) (56 deaths)

Sheboygan – 11,197 cases (+17) (93 deaths) (+1)

St. Croix – 5,372 cases (State revised, decrease of 24) (27 deaths) (State revised, decrease of 1)

Taylor - 1,581 cases (+6) (14 deaths)

Trempealeau – 2,932 cases (+16) (29 deaths) (+1)

Vernon – 1,499 cases (+10) (29 deaths) (+1)

Vilas - 1,573 cases (+8) (21 deaths)

Walworth – 7,571 cases (+64) (88 deaths) (+3)

Washburn – 1,012 cases (+12 ) (12 deaths) (+1)

Washington – 11,513 cases (+132) (95 deaths) (+1)

Waukesha – 33,808 cases (+259) (330 deaths) (+3)

Waupaca – 4,092 cases (+18) (96 deaths)

Waushara – 1,900 cases (14 deaths)

Winnebago – 14,985 cases (+14) (148 deaths)

Wood – 5,577 cases (+36) (44 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula**

Alger - 190 cases (+1) (1 death)

Baraga - 455 cases (State revised, decrease of 1) (28 deaths)

Chippewa - 548 cases (+7) (12 deaths) (+1)

Delta – 2,464 cases (+4) (60 deaths) (+2)

Dickinson - 1,977 cases (+6) (54 deaths)

Gogebic - 707 cases (+4) ( 15 deaths)

Houghton – 1,573 cases (+3) (25 deaths) (+1)

Iron – 765 cases (32 deaths)

Keweenaw – 66 cases (1 death)

Luce – 127 cases

Mackinac - 260 cases (2 deaths)

Marquette - 3,121 cases (+4) (51 deaths)

Menominee - 1,440 cases (+18) (25 deaths)

Ontonagon – 277 cases (+2) (15 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 196 cases (3 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19. They would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

