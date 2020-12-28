Suspects in Upper Michigan shooting arrested in Oconto

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WBAY) - Two suspects in a Michigan shooting were arrested in Oconto early Monday.

At about 12:10 a.m., Menominee Police were called to a report of shots fired in the 1300 block of 30th Avenue.

Police say a resident was shot during a drug deal.

Two suspects ran away from the scene. They were later stopped in a vehicle in Oconto, Wis.

The victim was taken to Aurora Medical Center Bay Area. He was treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound, according to Menominee Police.

No names were released.

Menominee Police received help from Michigan State Police, Menominee County Sheriff’s Office, Marinette Police, Oconto Police, Menominee Fire and Aurora EMS.

