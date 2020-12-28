Seven day average of new coronavirus cases drops again, more than 1,300 new cases confirmed

MADISON Wis. (WBAY) – State health officials report more than 1,300 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Wisconsin Monday. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), 1,335 new results came back positive out of a total of 5,171 people who were tested for the coronavirus.

Monday’s positive case count shows one out of every four tests (25.82%) came back positive for the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19. Another 3,836 people tested negative.

In addition, 19 new COVID-19 deaths were reported by state health officials Monday. From Friday (Christmas Day) through Sunday, the state had reported a total of 18 deaths. On Christmas Eve alone, the DHS reported 60 deaths due to COVID-19.

The seven-day average of new cases decreased again after a one-day increase Sunday. On Sunday, the average reached 1,949, and decreased to 1,934 on Monday. Our records show when that figure dropped to 1,883 on Saturday, it was the first time that metric had been below 2,000 since September 25th, when it was at 1,936.

The 14-day average also declined and is now at 2,376. That figure has declined daily since December 13, more than two weeks ago.

Deaths

The 19 deaths reported by state health officials Monday brings Wisconsin’s cumulative death toll to 4,711. The first deaths were reported back in March. State health officials reported new deaths in Dodge, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, Kenosha, Lincoln, Oconto, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Pierce, Rock, Rusk, Sheboygan, Vernon, Washington and Wood Counties.

The 7-day average for COVID-19 deaths increased to 41 after dropping to 39 on Sunday. Until Monday, the figure had dropped daily since Thursday, when it had reached 60.

State officials say for the sixth straight day, the death rate is still at 1.0% -- 1 out of 100 coronavirus cases resulting in death. Before Thursday, the death rate had been below 1.0% since October 9.

Case and death numbers for Wisconsin counties listed by the Wisconsin DHS will be listed later in this article.

To date, 472,153 people tested positive for the coronavirus in Wisconsin since testing began. The DHS says the number of active cases is down to 28,912 people, which is 6.1% of all known cases. There are 438,394 people (92.9%) who are considered recovered. A person is considered recovered if it’s been 30 days since their diagnosis or onset of symptoms or were medically cleared, though some may feel lingering effects from their infection.

Hospitalizations

Another 82 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to the DHS on Monday. To date, 20,911 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment since February 5, which is 4.4% of all coronavirus cases. The seven-day average for hospitalizations increased for a second day to 106.1 on Monday. On Saturday, that average had dropped to 97.4, which, according to our records, was the first time that figure was below 100 since October 9, when it was at 99.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association’s (WHA) latest figures show as of Sunday, 1,088 people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state, an increase from Saturday’s report of 1,081 statewide hospitalizations. In addition, as of Sunday, 239 were in ICU. That number held steady from Saturday. On Friday, there were 238 in the ICU. Daily changes in hospitalizations take new admissions, discharges and deaths into account.

The alternate care facility at the state fairgrounds helps relieve the strain on state hospitals by treating patients who are close to being discharged but still need some care, such as oxygen. State health officials say as of last Friday it’s treated 168 patients since it opened on October 14. As of 11 a.m. Monday, there were no current patients at the facility. That marks the fourth straight day of no patients being at the alternate facility.

Hospital Readiness – these figures will be updated later on Monday afternoon.

For hospital readiness, the WHA reported Sunday that 307 ICU beds (20.94%) and 2,387 of all types of medical beds (21.36%) -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation -- are open in the state’s 134 hospitals. These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19, and whether a bed can be filled depends on whether the hospital has the necessary medical and support staff.

In the Fox Valley region, 17 ICU beds (16.34%) and 112 of all medical beds (13.13%) were open among the 13 hospitals in those eight counties.

Meanwhile, the WHA stated in the Northeast region, 51 ICU beds (24.63%) and 292 of all medical beds (28.24%) are open among the 10 hospitals in seven counties.

The WHA reported no change from Saturday for hospitals with less than a 7-day supply of PPE (personal protective equipment): 19 hospitals need gowns, 14 need paper medical masks, 10 need goggles, and 7 need N95 masks. Those numbers have held steady since Thursday.

COVID-19 Tracing App

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” became available Wednesday for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

COVID-19 Home Testing

Gov. Tony Evers announced at-home COVID-19 testing kits will be made available -- for free -- to anyone who wants them. A person can test themselves or family members, even if they don’t have symptoms, then send it to a lab for testing. The Vault Medical Services kit is the first saliva test to get emergency-use authorization from the FDA and normally costs $119. CLICK HERE for details and a link to request a test kit.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Hospitals and clinics in Wisconsin expected to receive shipments of the Moderna vaccine last week. It’s the second COVID-19 vaccine to receive emergency-use authorization from the FDA. Frontline health care workers began receiving the Pfizer vaccine two weeks ago. Wisconsin expects an initial shipment of 16,000 doses, and ultimately 100,000 doses in the coming weeks. The governor says 29,000 doses will be allocated to vaccinating residents and staff members at long-term care facilities beginning December 28. The state is updating vaccine information at dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine.htm.

MONDAY’S COUNTY CASE NUMBERS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold)*

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,284 cases (10 deaths)

Ashland – 987 cases (+4) (14 deaths)

Barron – 4,398 cases (+5) (55 deaths)

Bayfield - 913 cases (+1) (18 deaths)

Brown – 25,697 cases (+43) (160 deaths)

Buffalo – 964 cases (+5) (7 deaths)

Burnett – 978 cases (+3) (19 deaths)

Calumet – 4,602 cases (+9) (34 deaths)

Chippewa – 5,797 cases (+12) (65 deaths)

Clark – 2,744 cases (+1) (49 deaths)

Columbia – 4,147 cases (+10) (28 deaths)

Crawford – 1,539 cases (+4) (12 deaths)

Dane – 32,721 cases (+166) (176 deaths)

Dodge – 10,292 cases (+13) (115 deaths) (+1)

Door - 1,960 cases (+1) (13 deaths)

Douglas – 3,025 cases (+13) (16 deaths)

Dunn – 3,439 cases (+13) (22 deaths)

Eau Claire – 9,089 cases (+25 ) ( 75 deaths) (+1)

Florence - 394 cases (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 10,146 cases (+3) (65 deaths) (+1)

Forest - 828 cases (+1) (22 deaths)

Grant – 4,040 cases (+ 13) (77 deaths)

Green – 2,270 cases (+9) (9 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,383 cases (10 deaths)

Iowa - 1,637 cases (6 deaths) (+1)

Iron - 415 cases (+2) (15 deaths)

Jackson - 2,327 cases (+3) (16 deaths)

Jefferson – 6,489 cases (+27) (57 deaths)

Juneau - 2,392 cases (+5) (10 deaths)

Kenosha – 12,049 cases (+24) (211 deaths) (+1)

Kewaunee – 2,013 cases (24 deaths)

La Crosse – 9,867 cases (+36) (55 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,226 cases (+3) (5 deaths)

Langlade - 1,767 cases (+1) (30 deaths)

Lincoln – 2,411 cases (+3) (42 deaths) (+1)

Manitowoc – 5,964 cases (+15) (50 deaths)

Marathon – 11,719 cases (+44) (153 deaths)

Marinette - 3,493 cases (+1) (42 deaths)

Marquette – 1,139 cases (18 deaths)

Menominee - 704 cases (+1) (10 deaths)

Milwaukee – 83,338 (+211) (955 deaths)

Monroe – 3,385 cases (+10) (23 deaths)

Oconto – 3,711 cases (+19) (38 deaths) (+1)

Oneida - 2,757 cases (+1 ) (47 deaths)

Outagamie – 15,858 cases (+10) (156 deaths) (+1)

Ozaukee - 6,149 cases (+6) (50 deaths) (+1)

Pepin – 643 cases (+3) (5 deaths)

Pierce – 2,862 cases (+6) (29 deaths) (+1)

Polk – 2,965 cases (+6) (22 deaths)

Portage – 5,452 cases (+8) (48 deaths)

Price – 921 cases (+2) (5 deaths)

Racine – 17,069 cases (+20) (246 deaths)

Richland - 1,073 cases (+8) (13 deaths)

Rock – 11,870 cases (+46) (112 deaths) (+1)

Rusk - 1,091 cases (+2) (12 deaths) (+1)

Sauk – 4,404 cases (+8) (27 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,184 cases (+3) (10 deaths)

Shawano – 4,138 cases (+7) (56 deaths)

Sheboygan – 11,180 cases (+50) (92 deaths) (+1)

St. Croix – 5,396 cases (+8) (28 deaths)

Taylor - 1,575 cases (14 deaths)

Trempealeau – 2,916 cases (+12) (28 deaths)

Vernon – 1,489 cases (+5) (28 deaths) (+1)

Vilas - 1,565 cases (+1) (21 deaths)

Walworth – 7,507 cases (+31) (85 deaths)

Washburn – 1,000 cases (11 deaths)

Washington – 11,381 cases (+20) (94 deaths) (+1)

Waukesha – 33,549 cases (+284) (327 deaths)

Waupaca – 4,074 cases (+7) (96 deaths)

Waushara – 1,900 cases (14 deaths)

Winnebago – 14,961 cases (+15) (148 deaths)

Wood – 5,541 cases (+6) (44 deaths) (+4)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula**

Alger - 189 cases (+1) (1 death)

Baraga - 456 cases (+2) (28 deaths)

Chippewa - 541 cases (+26) (11 deaths)

Delta – 2,460 cases (+10) (58 deaths)

Dickinson - 1,971 cases (+26) (54 deaths) (+1)

Gogebic - 703 cases (+1) ( 15 deaths)

Houghton – 1,570 cases (+2) (24 deaths)

Iron – 765 cases (+8) (32 deaths)

Keweenaw – 66 cases (+3) (1 death)

Luce – 127 cases (+1)

Mackinac - 260 cases (+6 ) (2 deaths)

Marquette - 3,117 cases ( 51 deaths) (+2 )

Menominee - 1,422 cases (+4) (25 deaths)

Ontonagon – 275 cases (+1) (15 deaths) (+1)

Schoolcraft - 196 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19. They would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

