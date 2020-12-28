Remains of missing man found in Marinette County

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office says the remains of a man reported missing in 2018 were discovered in the Town of Athelstane Saturday.

Investigators identified the remains as Benjamin D. Bodwin of Milwaukee. He had been last seen in August of 2018 after leaving his vehicle at a business in Athelstane.

Bodwin was 54 at the time of his disappearance.

The remains were discovered Saturday by a couple taking a walk on their wooded property.

No foul play is suspected. The Medical Examiner has ruled the death a suicide.

If you or someone you know are considering suicide, please reach out for help. There are many resources for you:

Wisconsin Suicide Hotlines:

http://www.suicide.org/hotlines/wisconsin-suicide-hotlines.html

Wisconsin Suicide Prevention:

https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/injury-prevention/suicideprevention.htm

Suicide Crisis Center: 920-436-8888

Police: 911

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Suicide hotline for Wisconsin Vets: 1-877-WAR-VETS

