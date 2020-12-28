LIVE BLOG: Packers hope to keep 1st seed hopes alive against Titans during snowy game, strike first
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The snow is falling at Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers prepare to take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football.
The teams are expected to at least play in snow for the first half of the game. The First Alert weather team says snow is expected to fall throughout the evening, and taper off between 8 p.m. to midnight, with much of the northeast Wisconsin region set to receive anywhere between 2-5 inches of snow.
The Packers (11-3), are hoping to keep their first seed hopes alive in their final home game before traveling to Chicago next week.
The Titans, who are 10-4, are currently at the top of the AFC South, but have yet to clinch that division.
The teams almost met in the Super Bowl last year, but both fell during their conference title games.
The Packers have listed the following as inactive for Sunday’s game:
- Running back Jamaal Williams
- Tight end Jace Sternberger
- Safety Will Redmond
- Quarterback Jordan Love
- Offensive line backers Jonathan Garvin
- Guard Simon Stepaniak
- Defensive lineman Anthony Rush
Meanwhile, the Titans will be without:
- Running back Senorise Perry
- Corner back Kristian Fulton
- Corner back Kareem Orr
- Running back D’Onta Foreman
- Offensive line backer Derick Roberson
- Defensive lineman Larrell Murchison
Earlier this week, the team activated Center Corey Linsley, who missed the last three games due to a knee injury and had been on injured reserve.
The Packers have been preparing for one of the leagues’ best running backs, Derrick Henry, ahead of the game.
Henry, who has rushed for more than 1,500 years for the Titans and is averaging 5.2 yards per carry, will test the Packers’ run defense.
Sunday’s game is the second-ever prime-time game for the Packers against the Titans – the last time the rivals met in prime time was on Monday Night Football in 2004.
However, this will be the 13th meeting between the clubs overall. Coming into the game, the Titans lead the series 7-5, however the Packers have won two of the last three matchups played at Lambeau.
Speaking of prime-time, Sunday’s game will be the sixth prime-time game for the Packers this season. The Packers have won the previous five, and on average, have scored 33.2 points per game in night games this season.
However, this will be the first time the Packers have played against an AFC team with 10 or more wins at Lambeau since the 10-5 Denver Broncos visited Green Bay in 2003.
The game will also be the first matchup of double digit win teams at Lambeau since 2015, when the Packers hosted the 10-5 Vikings in Week 17.
The game is airing on NBC, and kickoff is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth will be calling the game, while Michele Tafoya reports.
During the coin toss, the Titans won the toss and deferred.
At kickoff, it was 28 degrees out, with a wind chill of 16 degrees thanks to breezy north winds.
That kick went out of bounds.
The Packers marched down the field and scored six on their first drive. However, Crosby’s extra point was no good, but the Packers got on the board first to make it a 6-0 game after a pass from Rodgers to Adams, putting Adams in third place (tied in that position) for most touchdowns for a receiver in a season for the team.
The Titans got to midfield on their first drive, but ended the drive with a punt instead of opting for a 50+ yard field goal.
