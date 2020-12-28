LIVE BLOG: Packers hope to keep 1st seed hopes alive against Titans during snowy game, strike first

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The snow is falling at Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers prepare to take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football.

Winter Wonderland inside and out for #TENvsGB pic.twitter.com/NxPADkBuA1 — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) December 27, 2020

The teams are expected to at least play in snow for the first half of the game. The First Alert weather team says snow is expected to fall throughout the evening, and taper off between 8 p.m. to midnight, with much of the northeast Wisconsin region set to receive anywhere between 2-5 inches of snow.

What a beautiful night for some football #TENvsGB pic.twitter.com/XUPXK10EhT — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) December 27, 2020

Didn’t take long for the uncovered part of the field to become snow covered. pic.twitter.com/0tzdXuEaIT — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 27, 2020

In 9 seasons covering this team this is 1st time I’ve seen snow cover the field for whole game, 2016 v HOU it started snowing during game & eventually covered the field, 2019 V CAR it snowed crazy... but only for the final 2 min. w/ heated field takes a lot to cover field w/ snow https://t.co/pXiYMaT166 — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) December 28, 2020

Booo! We’ve got snow plow guy trying to be a hero and ruin the fun 🤣 pic.twitter.com/GFylHrSeAA — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) December 28, 2020

Gonna need a bigger shovel... pic.twitter.com/3H2LBnK9YN — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) December 28, 2020

The Packers (11-3), are hoping to keep their first seed hopes alive in their final home game before traveling to Chicago next week.

A no help Sunday. Bears stay alive by beating Jags, Seahawks clinch West by beating Rams. Colts lose so Titans can clinch AFC South tonight, a Packer win still won't seal one seed, that will have to come in Chicago next week. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) December 28, 2020

#Seahawks are going to win the West, but even if they finish in a 3-way tie with #Saints and #Packers, #Packers still in good shape PROVIDED they win next week in Chicago. It will all come down to that game for homefield for #Packers — Chris Roth (@rothchris) December 28, 2020

So now here's how the Packers can get the No. 1 seed:



1) Win vs Bears next week



OR



2) Win vs Titans tonight + SEA loss next week (vs. 49ers)



OR



3) NO loss (vs. CAR) + SEA loss (vs. 49ers) — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 28, 2020

The Titans, who are 10-4, are currently at the top of the AFC South, but have yet to clinch that division.

The teams almost met in the Super Bowl last year, but both fell during their conference title games.

The Packers have listed the following as inactive for Sunday’s game:

Running back Jamaal Williams

Tight end Jace Sternberger

Safety Will Redmond

Quarterback Jordan Love

Offensive line backers Jonathan Garvin

Guard Simon Stepaniak

Defensive lineman Anthony Rush

Meanwhile, the Titans will be without:

Running back Senorise Perry

Corner back Kristian Fulton

Corner back Kareem Orr

Running back D’Onta Foreman

Offensive line backer Derick Roberson

Defensive lineman Larrell Murchison

Earlier this week, the team activated Center Corey Linsley, who missed the last three games due to a knee injury and had been on injured reserve.

With Corey Linsley activated off IR, the mushers return intact up front. Aaron Jones should see plenty of touches with only A.J. Dillon and Dexter Williams behind him. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) December 28, 2020

The Packers have been preparing for one of the leagues’ best running backs, Derrick Henry, ahead of the game.

Henry, who has rushed for more than 1,500 years for the Titans and is averaging 5.2 yards per carry, will test the Packers’ run defense.

Sunday’s game is the second-ever prime-time game for the Packers against the Titans – the last time the rivals met in prime time was on Monday Night Football in 2004.

However, this will be the 13th meeting between the clubs overall. Coming into the game, the Titans lead the series 7-5, however the Packers have won two of the last three matchups played at Lambeau.

Speaking of prime-time, Sunday’s game will be the sixth prime-time game for the Packers this season. The Packers have won the previous five, and on average, have scored 33.2 points per game in night games this season.

However, this will be the first time the Packers have played against an AFC team with 10 or more wins at Lambeau since the 10-5 Denver Broncos visited Green Bay in 2003.

The game will also be the first matchup of double digit win teams at Lambeau since 2015, when the Packers hosted the 10-5 Vikings in Week 17.

The game is airing on NBC, and kickoff is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth will be calling the game, while Michele Tafoya reports.

During the coin toss, the Titans won the toss and deferred.

Brad Allen is the referee tonight. Tim Boyle and Kevin Byard out for the snowy toss. Byard calls tails, it's tails and Titans defer. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) December 28, 2020

At kickoff, it was 28 degrees out, with a wind chill of 16 degrees thanks to breezy north winds.

28 degrees, winds out of the N at 15 mph, wind chill of 16 https://t.co/vLXkLVZ0rZ — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 28, 2020

That kick went out of bounds.

TEN inexperience with the weather shows immediately with kick out of bounds — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) December 28, 2020

Gostkowski's KO to Taylor a pop up that goes OB, good place to start at the 40. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) December 28, 2020

The Packers marched down the field and scored six on their first drive. However, Crosby’s extra point was no good, but the Packers got on the board first to make it a 6-0 game after a pass from Rodgers to Adams, putting Adams in third place (tied in that position) for most touchdowns for a receiver in a season for the team.

Davante on a quick hitch wide right slips past Jackson and dives for the stripe and a 5 yard TD. Rodgers 5/5, 3 to Adams now with 101 on the season. Crosby misses 4th PAT however and it's 6-zip. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) December 28, 2020

#Packers exploit 30th ranked red zone defense with a TD. Didn't even have a chance to exploit 32nd ranked 3rd down defense...never had a 3rd down on the drive — Chris Roth (@rothchris) December 28, 2020

Even in the cold, #Packers are a hot knife through butter on their first drive. Yet another score to start a game — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) December 28, 2020

It is indeed ruled a TD pass, not a run.



It's Adams' 15th TD catch of the season, tied for third on the Packers' list of most TDs in a season. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 28, 2020

How versatile is Matt LaFleur;s offense? Longest gain on that drive belonged to Domique Dafney...surely you've hear of him....

13-yd catch was first of rookie's career — Chris Roth (@rothchris) December 28, 2020

Rodgers to Adams back in the swing of things after struggling last week against the Panthers. GB Leads 6-0 #TENvsGB — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) December 28, 2020

The Titans got to midfield on their first drive, but ended the drive with a punt instead of opting for a 50+ yard field goal.

Punting from the +31? That's the home field advantage for GB — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) December 28, 2020

in matchup of high scoring teams, #Titans blink first. Punt into end zone — Chris Roth (@rothchris) December 28, 2020

Darnell Savage with a pass breakup on second down and then a blitz on third forcing a quick throw and an incompletion. The 2019 first-round pick has really come on this season. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 28, 2020

