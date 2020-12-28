Advertisement

How much did you get? Dec. 27 snowfall totals

Snow falls on Lambeau Field. Dec. 27, 2020.
Snow falls on Lambeau Field. Dec. 27, 2020.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The first snowstorm of the season dumped several inches of snow on communities across Northeast Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service has compiled totals from trained spotters, media, and the public.

Have snow photos? Share them with us here: https://www.wbay.com/community/user-content/

Here’s a look at some of the totals in our area:

COMMUNITYSNOW (INCHES)COUNTY
ANTIGO1.5LANGLADE
APPLETON3.8OUTAGAMIE
ASHWAUBENON3.8BROWN
DE PERE3.5BROWN
GILLETT1.5OCONTO
GREEN BAY4.0BROWN
LITTLE RAPIDS4.3BROWN
LITTLE SUAMICO4.5OCONTO
OMRO5.0WINNEBAGO
SCANDINAVIA4.1WAUPACA
SEYMOUR4.0OUTAGAMIE
SHIOCTON3.0OUTAGAMIE
STILES4.3OCONTO
STURGEON BAY4.5DOOR
MARINETTE3.8MARINETTE
WAUPACA4.0WAUPACA
NEW LONDON3.9WAUPACA
PULASKI4.1BROWN
OSHKOSH2.0WINNEBAGO
AMBERG2.7MARINETTE
ATHELSTANE2.0MARINETTE

Another chance of accumulating snow comes this week. First Alert meteorologists say we could get several inches Tuesday night. CLICK HERE to track updates on the storm track and download our FREE First Alert Weather app: https://www.wbay.com/page/get-our-weather-apps/

Chief meteorologist Steve Beylon: “The latest information in the First Alert Weather Center suggests that most folks will get 3-6″ of snowfall, but some isolated higher totals are possible. Towards the end of the storm, some freezing drizzle is possible across the area. Needless to say, more slippery travel is expected during the midweek, especially Wednesday morning... Keep informed as we make any adjustments to the forecast!”

