How much did you get? Dec. 27 snowfall totals

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The first snowstorm of the season dumped several inches of snow on communities across Northeast Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service has compiled totals from trained spotters, media, and the public.

Have snow photos? Share them with us here: https://www.wbay.com/community/user-content/

Here’s a look at some of the totals in our area:

COMMUNITY SNOW (INCHES) COUNTY ANTIGO 1.5 LANGLADE APPLETON 3.8 OUTAGAMIE ASHWAUBENON 3.8 BROWN DE PERE 3.5 BROWN GILLETT 1.5 OCONTO GREEN BAY 4.0 BROWN LITTLE RAPIDS 4.3 BROWN LITTLE SUAMICO 4.5 OCONTO OMRO 5.0 WINNEBAGO SCANDINAVIA 4.1 WAUPACA SEYMOUR 4.0 OUTAGAMIE SHIOCTON 3.0 OUTAGAMIE STILES 4.3 OCONTO STURGEON BAY 4.5 DOOR MARINETTE 3.8 MARINETTE WAUPACA 4.0 WAUPACA NEW LONDON 3.9 WAUPACA PULASKI 4.1 BROWN OSHKOSH 2.0 WINNEBAGO AMBERG 2.7 MARINETTE ATHELSTANE 2.0 MARINETTE

Another chance of accumulating snow comes this week. First Alert meteorologists say we could get several inches Tuesday night. CLICK HERE to track updates on the storm track and download our FREE First Alert Weather app: https://www.wbay.com/page/get-our-weather-apps/

Chief meteorologist Steve Beylon: “The latest information in the First Alert Weather Center suggests that most folks will get 3-6″ of snowfall, but some isolated higher totals are possible. Towards the end of the storm, some freezing drizzle is possible across the area. Needless to say, more slippery travel is expected during the midweek, especially Wednesday morning... Keep informed as we make any adjustments to the forecast!”

