Advertisement

‘Frost quakes’ may be cause of mysterious noises in Muskego

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Meteorologists believe that mysterious sounds reported southeastern Wisconsin may have been caused by a rare natural phenomenon known as a “frost quakes.” which happen when moisture in the ground suddenly freezes and expands.

The Journal Sentinel reports Muskego police on Sunday received reports of “loud booming noises” in the city but were unable to determine the source of the sounds.

Police said the sounds were reported just after noon and rattled homes’ windows. Police said there weren’t any reports of damage.

Police said he the noises also were heard in Waukesha, Big Bend, Wind Lake and Vernon.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Chris Stumpf said that frost quakes are a reasonable explanation for the sounds.

“We can’t confirm anything because they happen pretty randomly, but it’s not out of the realm of possibility to occur here,” he said.

Scientists say If conditions are just right, the soil or bedrock breaks like a brittle frozen pipe, generating mysterious noises that range from an earthquake-like rumble to sharp cracking noises sometimes mistaken for falling trees.

Stumpf said the phenomenon is not something the National Weather Service tracks.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police block the area of Walnut and Ashland for an armed standoff. Dec. 27, 2020.
Man in Green Bay armed standoff was wanted by authorities
According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Ava Wilson, 17, was last seen at about 4 p.m....
Brown County Sheriff: Wrightstown girl considered an endangered runaway, public’s help needed
The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the...
State adds more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases, seven day case average increases
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
Fire
Two dead following Oconto County fire, Arson Bureau helping with investigation

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Active weather week
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Active weather week
Snow falls on Lambeau Field. Dec. 27, 2020.
How much did you get? Dec. 27 snowfall totals
First Alert Weather
AN ACTIVE WINTER WEEK AHEAD...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slippery morning drive
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slippery morning drive