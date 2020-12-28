Couple’s van dining adventures go viral

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - When restaurants were forced to shut down during the pandemic, an Illinois couple came up with an idea for a new kind of curbside meal.

Kim and Doug White have introduced van dining to the world.

“We’ve always enjoyed going out to eat. It’s always been a special time. We like sharing a meal. You know, food is best when shared,” says Kim.

When their favorite suburban Chicago restaurants were stalled, the Whites transformed Kim’s Ford Transit into a cozy, safe mobile dining room.

“I got a table and carpet. Doug wanted Edison lights, a red checkered table cloth,” Kim says.

Doug is a professional photographer. The couple posts their van dining photos on Facebook and Instagram. It got them a lot of attention.

“When you make the newspaper in Guam and India, you’ve gone viral,” says Doug.

They hope this attention shines light on the restaurants.

“We are hoping that we’re not the celebrities, that the restaurants are. Doug and I are natural born cheerleaders. We want everyone to succeed and do well,” says Kim.

Van dining gave them a taste of normalcy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve been out of work and at the end of June, we found out Doug has fourth stage colon cancer. But he is doing remarkably well,” says Kim.

Action 2 News This Morning anchor Tammy Elliott has dined with the Whites. Doug works with Tammy’s husband. They enjoy restaurants in Green Bay.

“You start off the day at Kavarna with the espresso oatmeal. That’s one of my top favorites. We’ve had many pizzas from Gallaghers. Black and Tan when it was over in De Pere, now in Green Bay. A sandwich at Hagemeister.”

The couple is making the most of this detour through life.

“Right now, all I want to do is make sure that Doug is happy and that we’re doing a lot of fun things and having good memories. Because with this time and COVID, it’s really taught a lot of us that we just don’t know what tomorrow will be,” says Kim.

