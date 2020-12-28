Brown County Sheriff: Wrightstown girl considered an endangered runaway, public’s help needed

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities need your help in finding a Wrightstown teenager who they say is considered an endangered runaway.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Ava Wilson, 17, was last seen at about 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 26th in De Pere.

The Sheriff’s Office says Wilson was driving a white 2012 Chevrolet Traverse with a Wisconsin license plate of AKG6851.

The vehicle has a Green Bay Packers “G” on the back window, as well as a Door County Brewing sticker.

Authorities say she suffers from a medical condition that requires frequent treatment.

In an e-mail to Action 2 News, Wilson’s father, Jon, says she is a type one diabetic, and has limited to no medical supplies with her.

Wilson is described as 5′1, weighs about 115 pounds, and has blonde hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on where Wilson may be is asked to call their local law enforcement agency, or the Brown County Communications Center at 920-391-7450.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.