AN ACTIVE WINTER WEEK AHEAD...

Most of northeast Wisconsin got the 2-5″ of snow that we were expecting. You’ll find some slippery side and secondary streets this morning. More heavily traveled roads and highways will be in better shape. Road conditions will gradually improve during the day...

A weak front moving through northern Wisconsin will give us more clouds, which will mix with sunshine at times. A few flurries are possible through the afternoon, but no additional accumulating snow is expected for now. Meanwhile, a brisk west wind will keep temperatures in check. High temperatures will be mainly in the seasonable middle 20s, with wind chills in the lower teens. Those “feels-like temperatures” will fall below zero overnight and into Tuesday morning.

Our next weathermaker is still on track to bring us another round of snow Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. The latest information in the First Alert Weather Center suggests that most folks will get 3-6″ of snowfall, but some isolated higher totals are possible. Towards the end of the storm, some freezing drizzle is possible across the area. Needless to say, more slippery travel is expected during the midweek, especially Wednesday morning... Keep informed as we make any adjustments to the forecast!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 10-20 MPH

TUESDAY: SW/SE 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Slippery roads early. A mix of sun and clouds. Flurries possible. HIGH: 25 (chills in the lower teens)

TONIGHT: Turning clear. LOW: 7 (subzero wind chills)

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Seasonably cold. Snow develops at NIGHT. HIGH: 25 LOW: 23, then rising

WEDNESDAY: Blustery with morning snow... 3-6″ for most areas. Freezing drizzle is possible late. HIGH: 32 LOW: 13

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Decreasing clouds. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 24 LOW: 14

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Cloudy skies. More snow develops. HIGH: 30 LOW: 21

SATURDAY: Decreasing clouds. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 26 LOW: 15

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. A brisk wind. HIGH: 26

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.