AN ACTIVE WINTER WEEK AHEAD...

A few flurries are possible this evening, but no additional accumulating snow is expected tonight. Skies will turn clear overnight, and lows will drop into the single digits Tuesday morning. Wind chills will slip below zero even as winds become light. Clouds will increase Tuesday ahead of another round of accumulating snow.

Our next weathermaker is still on track to bring steady snow showers Tuesday night. The first flakes should begin to fly during the evening with the snow wrapping up Wednesday morning. Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day as it looks like most folks will get 3-6″ of snowfall. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for just about everyone except far northern Wisconsin.

It will also be blustery with west winds gusting to 25 mph. As the steady snow is pushing east of the area, some icy drizzle is possible Wednesday afternoon. Needless to say, more slippery travel is expected during the midweek, on Wednesday morning in particular... but; problems may linger through the day, especially in rural areas.

After Wednesday, we may not be done with snow this week. New Year’s Eve is looking quiet with some decent sunshine, but clouds fill back in on New Year’s Day. Another strong low pressure system looks to pass just southeast of our area, leading to another possible round of accumulating snow. Keep informed as we make any adjustments to the forecast!

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: SW 5-10 MPH

WEDNESDAY: S/W 10-15 MPH, GUSTS TO 25 MPH

TONIGHT: Early flurries, then turning clear. LOW: 7 (subzero wind chills)

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Snow develops during the evening, steadiest overnight. HIGH: 27 LOW: 24 (rising after midnight)

WEDNESDAY: Blustery with morning snow... 3-6″ for most areas. Icy drizzle is possible late. HIGH: 32 LOW: 11

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Decreasing clouds. Seasonable temps. HIGH: 24 LOW: 14

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Cloudy skies, turning blustery. More snow develops. HIGH: 30 LOW: 21

SATURDAY: Decreasing clouds... not as blustery. HIGH: 28 LOW: 13

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 26 LOW: 18

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. Light snow at night? HIGH: 33

