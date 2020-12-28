Advertisement

AN ACTIVE WINTER WEEK AHEAD...

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A weak front moving through northern Wisconsin is giving us more clouds, mixing with sunshine at times. A few flurries are possible this afternoon, but no additional accumulating snow is expected for now. Meanwhile, a brisk west wind is keeping temperatures in check. High temperatures will be mainly in the seasonable middle 20s, with wind chills in the lower teens. Those “feels-like temperatures” will fall below zero overnight and into Tuesday morning.

Our next weathermaker is still on track to bring us another round of snow Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. The latest information in the First Alert Weather Center suggests that most folks will get 3-6″ of snowfall, but some isolated higher totals are possible. Towards the end of the storm, some freezing drizzle is possible across the area. Needless to say, more slippery travel is expected during the midweek, especially Wednesday morning... Keep informed as we make any adjustments to the forecast!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: W 10-20 MPH

TUESDAY: SW/SE 5-10 MPH

AFTERNOON: A mix of sun and clouds. Flurries possible. HIGH: 25 (chills in the lower teens)

TONIGHT: Turning clear. LOW: 7 (subzero wind chills)

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Seasonably cold. Snow develops at NIGHT. HIGH: 25 LOW: 23, then rising

WEDNESDAY: Blustery with morning snow... 3-6″ for most areas. Freezing drizzle is possible late. HIGH: 32 LOW: 13

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Decreasing clouds. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 24 LOW: 14

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Cloudy skies. More snow develops. HIGH: 30 LOW: 21

SATURDAY: Decreasing clouds. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 26 LOW: 15

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. A brisk wind. HIGH: 26

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Ava Wilson, 17, was last seen at about 4 p.m....
Brown County Sheriff: Wrightstown girl considered an endangered runaway, public’s help needed
Police block the area of Walnut and Ashland for an armed standoff. Dec. 27, 2020.
Man in Green Bay armed standoff was wanted by authorities
The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the...
State adds more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases, seven day case average increases
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
Fire
Two dead following Oconto County fire, Arson Bureau helping with investigation

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Active weather week
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Active weather week
File image
‘Frost quakes’ may be cause of mysterious noises in Muskego
Snow falls on Lambeau Field. Dec. 27, 2020.
How much did you get? Dec. 27 snowfall totals
First Alert Weather
AN ACTIVE WINTER WEEK AHEAD...