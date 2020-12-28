Advertisement

Adams shines as Packers trounce Titans 40-14

Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams tries to get past Tennessee Titans' David Long during the...
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams tries to get past Tennessee Titans' David Long during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Davante Adams caught three of Aaron Rodgers’ four touchdown passes as the Green Bay Packers trounced the Tennessee Titans 40-14 for their fifth consecutive victory on a snowy Sunday evening.

The Packers already have clinched the NFC North title, and with Sunday’s win, move to a 12-4 record.

They can earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs if they win at Chicago or Seattle loses at San Francisco next week.

NFL officials bumped next week’s game at Chicago to 3:25 p.m. It was previously scheduled to begin at 12 p.m.

Tennessee squandered an opportunity to clinch its first AFC South championship since 2008.

The Titans still can clinch a division title and their second straight playoff berth by winning at Houston next week.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

