Adams shines as Packers trounce Titans 40-14

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Davante Adams caught three of Aaron Rodgers’ four touchdown passes as the Green Bay Packers trounced the Tennessee Titans 40-14 for their fifth consecutive victory on a snowy Sunday evening.

The Packers already have clinched the NFC North title, and with Sunday’s win, move to a 12-4 record.

They can earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs if they win at Chicago or Seattle loses at San Francisco next week.

NFL officials bumped next week’s game at Chicago to 3:25 p.m. It was previously scheduled to begin at 12 p.m.

Tennessee squandered an opportunity to clinch its first AFC South championship since 2008.

The Titans still can clinch a division title and their second straight playoff berth by winning at Houston next week.

