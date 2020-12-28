4 injured, 2 seriously hurt in Sheboygan County crash

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say four people were injured during a Saturday night crash in Sheboygan County.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, calls came in at about 9:45 p.m. regarding a two vehicle, high-speed crash on northbound I-43 in the Town of Holland area near Foster Road.

When deputies arrived, they found one vehicle in the east ditch.

The two people inside that vehicle were from the Manitowoc area, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say they received non-life threatening injuries, and were treated at the scene.

However, after searching for the second vehicle, authorities say it was found in the west ditch of southbound I-43, and north of County Road KK. The Sheriff’s Office says that location is about three-tenths of a mile north of the crash scene.

The two people inside that vehicle were from Sheboygan, according the authorities, and had serious injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office says the passenger was taken by ambulance to St. Nicholas Hospital before being flown to ThedaCare Medical Center in Neenah.

The driver was flown by Flight-for Life to Froedtert Medical Center in Milwaukee.

According to authorities, impairment is believed to be an issue, and the crash is still being investigated.

The crash caused I-43 to be partially shut down.

At this time, the names of those involved in the crash haven’t been released.

