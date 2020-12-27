Advertisement

Wisconsin drunken driving convictions, related offenses down

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. - A Wisconsin Legislative Bureau report shows that yearly convictions for drunken driving and other related offenses dropped by nearly 18,000 between 2004 and 2018.

The study also shows that alcohol-related fatal crashes have also declined in Wisconsin in the past 12 years, which mirrors a trend seen nationwide.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the Wisconsin Department of Transportation estimates alcohol-related crashes cost Wisconsinites more than $400 million in 2015.

The report says certain policy changes such as increased sanctions contributed to the decline in drunken driving-related crashes, although “there is no single or predominant cause.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights Generic
1 dead following Calumet County rollover crash
Coronavirus generic
State health officials report lowest new coronavirus numbers seen in months
Firefighters at the scene of a house fire in Omro early on Christmas morning, Friday, Dec. 25,...
Omro Police: Two people, one dog found dead following Christmas morning fire
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
FBI at home of possible person of interest in Nashville bomb
Police: Man who tried to thwart encounter shot and killed

Latest News

The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the...
State adds more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases, seven day case average increases
Police block the area of Walnut and Ashland for an armed standoff. Dec. 27, 2020.
Man in Green Bay armed standoff fired at police
Police arrest three people after responded to two shots fired incidents in Oshkosh
Two reports of shots fired in Oshkosh
A blood drive was hosted by the Community Blood Center in Appleton amid a pandemic, which has...
As the pandemic creates challenges for blood donations, a blood drive was hosted in Appleton as the need remains critical